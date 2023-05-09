Gold Advances with Focus on US Inflation Data





U.S. Banks Report Tougher Lending Standards – FedU.S. April CPI expected on WednesdayPalladium up more than 4%

May 8 (Reuters) – Gold edged higher on Monday, regaining ground after a retreat in the previous session and ahead of inflation data this week that could provide clues to the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,021.37 an ounce at 3:15 p.m. ET (1915 GMT). US gold futures rose 0.4% to $2,033.20.

“Markets are just pricing in the fallout from last Friday’s payrolls report,” said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities, referring to a selloff that left prices near 3%. below record highs reached last week before the data.

It showed that job growth in the United States accelerated in April, underscoring the continued strength of the labor market.

Ghali added, however, that the prospect of a recession was likely to drive up market prices in future Fed rate cuts, which should lead “discretionary traders to deploy their capital in gold.” Non-performing gold is more attractive to investors when interest rates fall and reduce competition from other assets.

Markets saw an 85% chance the Fed would keep rates at their current level in June and a 31% chance of a rate cut in July, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

U.S. banks tightened credit standards in the first few months of the year and saw weak demand for loans from businesses and consumers, the Fed’s survey of loan officers found.

Chicago Fed chief Austan Goolsbee said in an interview with Yahoo Finance that he was getting “vibes” from the credit crunch.

“If the woes of regional banks return to the spotlight, it could give this safe-haven asset another leg up,” said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.

Along with the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) due Wednesday, traders are also watching for any developments regarding the debt ceiling.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $25.54 an ounce, platinum rose 1.3% to $1,072.99, while palladium jumped 4.3% to 1 $554.35.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

