US passes 200 mass shootings this year: nonprofit





Seven shootings over the weekend, including a massacre at a Dallas-area mall, brought the total number of mass shootings in the United States this year to more than 200, according to the nonprofit. Gun Violence Archive (GVA).

This year, according to GVA’s tracker, there have been 202 incidents in which four or more people – other than the attacker – have been shot.

Over the past two years, the United States has gone through 200 mass shootings in mid-May, and in 2020 and 2019 only reached 200 in mid-June. Between 2016 and 2018, the country recorded 200 mass shootings at the end of July.

The GVA tracker recorded three shooting incidents on Saturday, including the incident at Allen Premium Outlets in Texas, where a gunman killed eight people and injured seven others before being fatally shot by police. One person was killed in a mass shooting in California and another in Ohio, with several others injured in both states on the same day.

Family: Navy veteran showed ‘indifference’ in smothered death of Jordan Neely on subway Musk announces Twitter purge of inactive accounts

Four more mass shootings were recorded on Sunday, killing five people in total and injuring a dozen others in California, Missouri, New Jersey and Maryland.

The shooting in Texas on Saturday was the second deadliest shooting this year, after that in Monterey Park, California, where 11 people were killed. President Biden denounced the recent spate of shootings and urged Congress to act on gun control.

Last year, the GVA tracker recorded 647 total mass shootings in the United States, resulting in a total of 20,200 “intentional, malicious or accidental” gun-related deaths and nearly 40,000 injuries.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/3993604-u-s-passes-200-mass-shootings-this-year-nonprofit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos