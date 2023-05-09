Political calculation complicates path to US debt ceiling deal





Joe Biden faces one of the most politically treacherous moments of his presidency as he tries to defuse a growing crisis over the debt ceiling in tense budget talks with Congress due to begin this week.

The US president is due to meet with congressional leaders from both US political parties on Tuesday, with an looming deadline of early June for new legislation to lift the country’s $31.4 billion borrowing limit or risk default. on US debt and other government payments.

But while public opinion polls suggest a slim majority of Americans are staying with Biden in the showdown with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, analysts warn his political edge is fragile: He continues to suffer from low approval ratings, particularly on the economy, even after the launch of his 2024 re-election campaign last month.

A potential default, or even a contact with a default, could rattle the financial sector and deal a blow to the economy as a whole.

The longer it goes on, especially if you start talking about market disruption…people tend to blame the president more than they blame Congress, said Doug Heye, a Republican strategist.

Biden has said for months that he was unwilling to negotiate on the debt ceiling. He called on Republicans to do what they did in previous years under then-President Donald Trump: raise the borrowing limit without preconditions.

Republicans in Congress, however, have sought to tie raising the debt ceiling to deep spending cuts, in what Democrats see as holding the US economy hostage.

Bidens’ hand was weakened last month when Republicans passed a House bill that would raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 billion or until March of next year, according to the first eventuality.

Democrats may reject the premise that the debt ceiling should be negotiated, but in terms of optics, McCarthy comes across as reasonable and there is no clear message to voters that any party should be held accountable. a default, said Ben Koltun of Washington. Beacon Policy Advisors.

The Republican bill cuts spending on government programs, some of which are popular, as well as a rollback of many Biden administration policies, including clean energy tax credits.

The legislation is doomed in the Democratic-controlled Senate. Even so, prominent business groups and some centrist members of Bidens’ own party have called on the president to use him as a starting point for talks with McCarthy.

But any agreement seems far away. Both Biden and McCarthy practice relationship-based politics and are always out to prove opponents wrong. If there was a deal to be struck on the debt ceiling that would avoid a backlash with their respective bases, they would both take it in the blink of an eye, Koltun said.

But both were inherently suspicious of their respective bases and worked hard to convince them to rise to power, Koltun added. This left them further apart on policy and process than if they had to negotiate a deal on their own.

Most Democrats still support Bidens’ willingness to negotiate on budget issues and his refusal to set debt ceiling conditions. Many are suspicious of Republican motives in any discussion, fearful of simply looking for ways to hurt the economy and blame Biden for it.

The White House is right to separate those discussions, said Bill Foster, an Illinois Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee. It’s entirely possible that we have to see a bad reaction in the markets before we see a sensible solution to this.

A Washington Post/ABC poll released last week found Americans were sharply divided on who to blame if the government didn’t repay its debt, with 39% of those polled saying they would mostly blame Republicans in Congress and 36% saying that they would pin the government down. blame Biden. Sixteen percent said they would accuse both sides equally.

The same survey found that more than half 58% of Americans sided with Bidens’ position that the debt ceiling and the federal budget should be treated separately. But support for the presidents’ position has fallen by 7 percentage points since February, when the question was previously asked. Alarmingly for the White House, a separate Washington Post/ABC poll released on Sunday found Trump leading Biden in a potential presidential rematch in 2024.

Recommended

McCarthy faces his own difficult reckoning. His political future is still precarious after allowing rule changes that made it easier for members of his own party to call a vote of no confidence in him, as part of a deal that saw him elected president. This year. That means right-wing members of his caucus wield outsized influence and can reject any potential concessions to Democrats.

Sometimes I think they’ll just do a last minute deal like they always do. But part of me thinks in this Republican caucus you have more Marjorie Taylor Greene types that weren’t there 10 years ago, said J Miles Coleman, of the nonpartisan University of Virginia Center for politics, referring to the right-wing congresswoman from Georgia. .

During the last major debt ceiling standoff in 2011, Biden, who was then vice president, brokered an eleventh-hour deal with House Republicans. But the tightrope crisis stoked market turmoil and led Standard & Poors to downgrade Americas’ triple-A credit rating.

Recommended

While many in Washington are quietly optimistic for another last-minute deal, others warn that the polarized environment and complicated political calculations on both sides are setting the stage for a budget showdown. Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, warned on Sunday that there was no good alternative to raising the debt ceiling.

There’s kind of this assumption here that we’re not going to go over the debt limit because we’ve never done it before, Heye said. If we’ve learned anything in the last five or six years, let alone the last 10 years, it’s that it’s foolish to assume something won’t happen because it’s unprecedented.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/5bcfd6dc-9c57-4375-9db5-ce761d2de5e6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos