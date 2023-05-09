British Eurovision singer who ‘hates’ Britain applies for German passport to live in Spain





Leftist activist May Muller, who was chosen by the BBC to represent the UK at Eurovision on Saturday, has applied for a German passport, saying “it means we can live in Spain”.

The singer, who had previously tweeted “I hate this country” over the free school lunch controversy, said she wants to do well in the competition but doesn’t regret the controversial comments about Britain.

Listen to MAE MULLER’s Eurovision song below…

In a series of extreme tweets in 2020, Mueller branded the Conservative Party racist and elitist and campaigned for hard-left former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn.

And while former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fighting for his life in a hospital with COVID-19, she wrote: Unpopular opinion, but I have no pity for him.

Yes he is human. Yes, he has children with him, but so do 100 other people who have actually died because of Tory policies. Are you lying in the intensive care unit, without a ventilator and without energy? no friend.

Although he said “I want to do well” at the contest, he has no regrets about his controversial remarks.

Raph_PH/ Wiki Commons

Speaking about the controversy, the ‘unfazed’ singer told The Times. It was surreal.

Mom called and said, I just had a heart attack. I was walking to Sainsburys and someone had a newspaper with a huge picture of you on it. I am, oh yeah . .

When asked if she regretted the tweet, she said, “No, because I felt that way.”

But I’m sorry people took it out of context. As someone who represents this country, it’s not ideal to say I hate this country. But I love where I’m from.

“It’s a privilege to be born here and that’s why I felt strongly about it. We deserve the best and at the time this amazing country didn’t get the best. We were disappointing.

Mueller explained that he did not receive a “panic” call from the BBC in response to his comments, adding: It made me think how lucky I am to have been born where I can voice my opinion.

She said that many of the people who took issue with what I said were from England.

They said you lost my vote. You can’t vote for me anyway. It’s important to see that many young women are following me and that they can have a voice.

Mae Muller – I wrote a song | UK | Eurovision 2023

The 25-year-old, who has a large following on TikTok, was chosen by a BBC boss in partnership with management company TaP Music in hopes of winning the May 13 contest as ‘woman of inspiration’.

According to the singer, her last name is that of her Jewish grandfather, Robert, who fled from Germany to England during World War II.

And she will soon have a German passport thanks to Germany’s reconciliation process granting citizenship to descendants of Nazi persecution.

The 25-year-old singer became popular on TikTok before being selected for the Eurovision competition.

dad

That means we can live in Spain and travel around the EU with minimal paperwork, she said.

Muller says she’s always grown up with music and was inspired to become a singer by F*ck You star Lily Allen, before turning 9 to Mika’s Grace Kelly video.

Lily Allen | F*ck You (Official Video – Explicit Version)

I was in a strange car, she explained. But my label told me not to rush. I came right before TikTok went viral, so I didn’t have to go viral overnight.

“They wanted me to develop and that’s an idea that’s dying after TikTok takes over everything about how fast you can go.

“It’s sad. The point of labels is to give them time, now they don’t sign anyone unless it’s already word of mouth.

she added. Music is what sells and labels are about business. Sex used to be sold. No one wants to hear about crying and feeling.

“But it’s changing. I wanted to be honest about my vulnerability. Women are told, especially in music, that we need to be good role models. But we don’t always have to.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.com/news/mae-muller-britain-eurovision-uk-latest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos