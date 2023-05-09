Navy SEAL, Who Killed Bin Laden, Blows Up Drag Queen Ambassador: US Military Is Fierce, Not Fabulous





Back. Navy SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden, Rob O’Neill, says American service men and women are frustrated with the new Navy spokesman on social media.

The retired Navy SEAL who claimed to have killed Osama bin Laden did not hold back his criticism of a branch’s new recruiting tactic that enlists the help of an active-duty drag queen ambassador.

“I am for freedom, you do what you want behind closed doors, you are free, but we need nuclear-capable submarines, aircraft carriers, men and women who fly jet planes and the best infantry in the world,” Rob O’Neill said on “Varney & Co.” Monday.

“What I’ve been saying lately is that our military has to be fierce,” he continued, “not fabulous.”

The US Navy has recently come under intense scrutiny for its recruiting drive that first launched in November with “drag queen influencer” Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, who goes by the name “Harpy Daniels”.

RETIRED NAVY COMMANDER DEFENDS BRANCH’S DRAG QUEEN RECRUITMENT ADS AGAINST ‘DESTRUCTIVE’ GOP CRITICISM

Kelley announced in a TikTok at the time that he was the Navy’s “digital ambassador.” His TikTok account has also amassed over 1.3 million likes on the platform.

Joshua Kelley, a 24-year-old yeoman 3rd class, plays Harpy Daniels for sailors aboard the aircraft carrier Reagan. (FoxNews)

While Kelley’s Instagram and TikTok bios show the performer’s views “are not endorsed by the DoD or the DoN,” the drag queen claims to have performed a drag dance for duty officers on multiple occasions, sharing a video of 2018.

The Digital Ambassador initiative Kelley participated in ran from October 2022 to March 2023 and was “designed to explore the digital environment to reach a wide range of potential candidates,” a gatekeeper previously said. Navy word to Fox News Digital. The reason, the spokesman added, was that the Navy is navigating “the most difficult recruiting environment it has faced since the start of the all-volunteer force.”

“We don’t join the military to express ourselves,” O’Neill countered. “All we have in common is that we’re all afraid of having our heads shaved, so we’re part of a team, and our job as a military is alliance, solidarity, defense advancement and deterrence. And deterrence is a way you avoid conflict by projecting your force.”

Actor Kirk Cameron gives his take on libraries as he turns down requests to host a story hour featuring his children’s Bible book ‘As You Grow’ on ‘Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street’.

O’Neill said current and retired service members find the campaign decision “extremely frustrating,” arguing that it advocates “unnecessary training” on sentiments.

“They should be [training on] get up in the morning, practice, go to the range, learn your tactics, practice them, then return to the range. And now they’re just putting out all this useless stuff,” O’Neill said.

“They waste money and people don’t join the army for that,” he added. “And it’s frustrating for the men and women who are in there who are tough.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE

‘Fox Across America’ host Jimmy Failla reacts to Jen Psaki’s first TV monologue, positive health outcomes from dad jokes and Big Mac awards.

The Navy’s attempts to boost youth interest come amid a historic recruiting crisis. A Ronald Reagan Institute survey found that only 13% of 18-29 year olds are “very willing” to join the military. Twenty-five percent are “somewhat willing” and 26% are “not at all willing”.

“I personally talk to thousands of people a week, and we have some really great young men and women who still want to join us,” O’Neill said. “I always tell them, if you can do something, get accepted into the academy and ride something because it’s always cool. I don’t care who you are.”

LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS

Fox News’ Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/navy-seal-killed-bin-laden-blasts-drag-queen-ambassador-military-ferocious-fabulous The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos