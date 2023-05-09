Farmgate milk prices fall as UK dairy prices rise





A free comparison tool launched by the Office for National Statistics in the UK provides consumers with insight into how prices of key dairy products have risen compared to 2022.

Dairy prices continue to rise in the UK. Source: ONS

Prices for all dairy products tracked by ONS, from hard cheese to butter, milk and powdered milk, have seen double-digit increases since last year.

Hard cheese (44%) and cheddar cheese (42%) saw the steepest price increases, averaging 9.98 and 9.29 per kilo, compared to last year’s 6.92 and 6.53.

An increase of more than 30% was also recorded for semi-skimmed milk, whole milk, soft cheese and butter. Meanwhile, Parmesan cheese and powdered milk increased modestly by 11% and 12% respectively.

Combined dairy increased its annual price by $14.31, a 23% increase in 2022.

Inflationary pressures continue to strain supply chains.

UK headline inflation was 10.1%, while food and beverage prices rose 19.1% in March, the fastest annual increase faced by shoppers since 1977. Despite the drop, experts say retail prices aren’t likely to drop anytime soon. Wholesale food prices and weakening demand. In the dairy industry, British consumers have seen a drop in trade in recent months as the volume of branded products has declined, while purchases of cheaper private label items have increased.

The main reason retail prices are not falling fast enough in the UK is high energy, water and housing inflation, currently at 26.1%, which continues to put significant pressure on the entire food supply chain.

Dairy farmers are still trying to balance high input costs while facing the added challenge of covering production costs from declining farm milk prices. Average UK milk prices in March 2023 were down 4.8% from the previous month and stood at 45.98 pence per liter (about $0.58 per liter, where 1 liter equals 0.022046 cwt). By comparison, US farm milk prices fell 2.31% MoM to 21.10 cwt in March 2023 from 21.60 cwt in February. UK prices continued to decline in May as major buyers such as Muller and Credition each announced a decline of 2.5 ppl.

Further pressure on milk prices is expected over the next two months as wholesale prices for all dairy products decline and milk production increases seasonally.

