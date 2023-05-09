The US dollar appreciates slightly as the market turns to inflation data





SINGAPORE, May 8 (Reuters) – The dollar edged higher against a basket of its peers on Monday, shaking off earlier weakness as traders moved past an unsurprising survey on lending to further economic data that could provide further guidance. new clues on the Federal Reserve hiking trail.

A quarterly survey of loan officers conducted by the Federal Reserve showed banks continue to tighten credit and demand for business loans is weaker.

Following the survey, the dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, rose 0.08% to trade at 101.38, a better performance than the one-year low of 100.78 reached last month.

“People are now going to be able to finally move towards the inflation report and that’s probably why we’re seeing more dollar strength,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

Moya said the credit crunch is likely to persist, which could justify calls for a recession and prompt Fed speakers to anticipate that a soft landing might not be possible. “But I think this report underpins much of the weak loan demand that stems from the Fed’s aggressive rate hike campaign.”

The Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points last week, but was slightly more cautious than other central banks on the outlook, abandoning its forecast of the need for further hikes.

So, futures traders now see the Fed refraining from a hike in June and the fed funds falling later in the year. The Fed’s target range is between 5% and 5.25%, after rising rapidly from 0% since March 2022.

The lending survey is the first in a series of closely watched US economic data this week. Inflation data due Wednesday could indicate whether the Fed needs to do more to get inflation under control. Traders remain alert to the debt ceiling standoff on Capitol Hill, with the Treasury Secretary warning that the government may not be able to pay its debts by June 1.

The euro fell 0.15% to $1.1003, after rebounding almost 16% from September lows, supported by expectations that the European Central Bank will keep interest rates high for longer. than the Fed. The ECB also slowed the pace of its interest rate hikes last week, but signaled further tightening.

The British pound also fell 0.12% to $1.2614. The pound hit an over-year high against the dollar on Monday, with trade as high as $1.2668, its highest level since April 2022. The pound remains in focus this week ahead of a rise rate forecast from the Bank of England on Thursday, and also firmed against the euro.

Elsewhere, the dollar gained 0.2% against the yen to 135.14.

