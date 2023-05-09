UK to officially avoid recession in first half of this year





Monday, May 8, 2023 4:46 PM

The UK will officially avoid a recession in the first half of the year, and figures are expected to emerge this week.

Gross domestic product (GDP), a measure of the amount of goods and services produced in the UK, is expected to rise by 0.1 per cent in the first three months of this year.

The data, released Friday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), will confirm that the city has avoided an official definition of a recession for the second consecutive quarter in the first half of this year, if it shows what it expects.

Sanjay Raja, an economist at investment bank Deutsche Bank, said rising household consumption and government spending are expected to drive production expansion in the first quarter.

The UK economy has outperformed forecasts released at the end of the year. Bank of England (BoE) officials predicted the economy could experience a prolonged recession in 2023, as did the Office for Budget Responsibility. That bet was canned.

Elastic consumer spending and adequate business investment have moved GDP away from the depths of these projections.

S&P Global and CIPS’ Purchasing Managers’ Indexes showed last week that the service economy, which produces two-thirds of the UK, is functioning at its strongest pace in a year.

In February, the central bank expected first-quarter GDP to contract 0.1%, and on Thursday it expected an upgrade with a 12th consecutive rate hike (probably between 25bps and 4.5%). .

But economists have stressed that strike action, hitherto a permanent fixture in 2023, will reverse the economy’s upward trajectory.

Analysts at the consulting firm Oxford Economics said the delays caused by the strikes would offset increased activity in other sectors, which would keep GDP flat in March.

Inflation still grips households and businesses and is running at 10.1%, which analysts believe is high enough to entice bank governor Andrew Bailey and co to raise rates again.

Pressure from consumer finance is expected to have held back retail sales over the past month, with figures from the UK Retail Consortium and KPMG likely coming out tomorrow.

Japanese investment bank Nomura said that with store prices rising 8.8 per cent year-on-year in April, volumes are likely to decline again sharply even if nominal sales growth remains at current levels.

In corporate documents this week, online fashion giant and FTSE 250 ASOS posted results on Wednesday, while aerospace giant Rolls Royce updated its market on Thursday.

London’s FTSE 100 closed at 7,778.37 points, down 0.68 per cent last week, following a sharp midweek sell-off on Wall Street over fears about the health of the US banking system.

