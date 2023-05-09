Cuban-born Lourdes Gurriel Jr. of the Diamondbacks is now a US citizen





PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was not in the starting lineup against the Miami Marlins Monday night because he arrived late at the ballpark.

The 29-year-old had a good excuse, however. He became an American citizen.

“It’s a pretty incredible achievement for him,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “Certainly proud of him. We’ve excused him from all pre-match activities to deal with him today.”

Lovullo said Gurriel will be available on the bench against the Marlins.

Gurriel was born in Cuba and defected to the United States with his older brother Yuli in 2016. Both players have enjoyed successful MLB careers since arriving in the United States.

Yuli Gurriel happens to be in town for her brother’s special occasion as he plays for the Marlins. He had several successful seasons with the Houston Astros before moving to Miami in the offseason. He was third at bat for the Marlins in Monday night’s game.

Lourdes Gurriel played her first five seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays before moving to D-backs on an off-season trade. He settled in well with his new team, batting .310 with five home runs and 19 RBIs in 30 games.

