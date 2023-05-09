If the United States does not repay its debt, the Treasury will have to decide how to pay the bills





CN—

As the date when the United States could default draws closer, the Treasury Department must prepare for an unprecedented situation by determining which bills to pay with the money it has if Congress does not act.

One option Treasury officials have seriously considered in past debt ceiling dramas is to prioritize payments, which would mean meeting some bills before others. According to a transcript of a Federal Reserve Federal Open Market Committee call during the 2011 debt ceiling crisis, one of the highest priorities would be to pay interest and principal on Treasury securities.

The Treasury has never been forced to implement contingency plans because lawmakers have always addressed the borrowing ceiling in time. But the threat of default now looms on the horizon as early as June 1 as President Joe Biden and House Republicans remain far apart on a solution to the impasse. The president will meet with congressional leaders on Tuesday to try to find common ground.

Some Republican lawmakers are pushing tiering payments as a way to minimize the fallout from a default, an option the party has backed in the past. But experts say it would be risky on several levels.

On the one hand, it would not avoid the consequences of default.

The prioritization is actually a flaw by any other name, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told senators during a committee hearing in March. It is simply a recipe for economic and financial disaster to think that we can pay some of our bills and not all of them.

Even if the agency continued to make timely interest and principal payments, rates on Treasury securities would rise, said Chris Campbell, chief policy strategist at Kroll, a financial services firm and former secretary. Assistant to the Treasury.

It makes our debt much more expensive because no one will want to buy it, he said. Confidence in our debt is diminishing.

Still, it’s one of many options the Treasury could consider in hopes of maintaining the safety and strength of U.S. securities, although no Treasury secretary sees prioritization as a responsible solution, he said. -he declares.

Yellen told lawmakers she couldn’t guarantee the idea was workable, adding there was a reason Treasury secretaries on both sides had rejected prioritization in the past.

The government, on average, makes millions of payments every day, and our systems are designed to pay all our bills on time, not pick and choose which bills to pay, she said. This would be an exceptionally risky, untested, and sweeping departure from the normal payment practices of agencies across the federal government.

Among the monthly obligations:

Social Security benefits are paid to about 66 million retirees, disabled workers and others on the third day of the month and three Wednesdays a month. About $25 billion is sent every week.

About $40 billion is paid out to Medicare Advantage insurers and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans on the first day of the month.

About $25 billion in pay or benefits for active duty military, civil service and military retirees, veterans and Supplemental Security Income recipients are paid on the first day of the month.

Interest payments of varying amounts are made around the 15th and last day of each month.

It shouldn’t be up to the Treasury to decide which bills to pay when, said Wendy Edelberg, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

They don’t have that authority, and they shouldn’t have that authority, she said. Congress has the power of the stock market.

Additionally, if lawmakers fail to act and the Treasury tries to implement a prioritization plan, it would likely trigger swift legal action from those not on the front lines.

It would also put the agency in the awkward position of having to justify why one group, like investors, should be paid before another group, like Social Security recipients.

In the extremely unlikely event that the Treasury Department did anything other than pay the debt, the administration would face the difficult decision of explaining to Americans and investors what payments are being chosen to be made, when and why, the administration said. Campbell.

