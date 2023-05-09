UK biotech startup raises $130m to tackle capacity bottleneck





A British biotech group has raised $130 million to acquire a manufacturing facility and team of experts at a cash-strapped cell and gene therapy startup.

Ascend is working to address significant capacity bottlenecks that are slowing the delivery of care to patients, providing expertise in manufacturing challenging products and helping to strengthen regulatory scrutiny of care quality.

Founded earlier last year by specialist venture capital firm Monograph Capital, the company has already acquired Potter’s bar sites from Cancer Research UK, the German manufacturer of Freeline Therapeutics, and a design team in San Francisco.

After early-stage companies went public in 2020 and 2021, the biotech market slumped as the S&P XBI index of small biotech companies fell 50% since peaking in February 2021.

The small biotech group is looking to partner with Big Pharma and royalty license agreements to increase their funding until they can raise more. But they are also looking for ways to cut staff and make money with their existing assets.

With the open market closed to deficit biotechs, Ascend will purchase facilities to provide funding to manufacturers of combination drugs for rare diseases and cancer.

Ascend chairman Fred Cohen said capital expenditures are becoming a real problem for these companies. Four years ago, when money was free, no one cared about spending $35 million. [manufacturing] But now they are no longer in money heaven.

Other companies are expanding cell and gene therapy production in the UK, including Oxford BioMedica, which helped manufacture the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, large contract manufacturer Catalent and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies.

Bali Muralidhar, chief investment officer at Abingworth, the VC that co-led the funding round, said European companies without their own manufacturing facilities tended to have longer wait times than American companies.

Muralidhar said the Potters Bar site, located at the heart of the so-called Golden Triangle for life sciences between Oxford, Cambridge and London, could boost the UK’s cell and gene therapy industry.

The UK currently has no powerhouse manufacturing gene therapy. I think Ascend can do that.

Ascend hopes that by expertly manufacturing these treatments, the company can lower production costs. With some therapies costing $200,000 to produce, we believe there is significant opportunity to reduce costs and broaden the types of diseases that can be targeted.

Freddie Dear, vice president of corporate development at Ascend, said being able to deliver a 5x or 10x improvement in the near future would be a game changer for therapy developers.

Ascend raised initial funding in a round co-led by Abingworth and Petrichor in New York, which also included funding from 4Bio Capital and DCVC Bio.

The company recently hired a new CEO to lead an acquisition to build a specialist manufacturer of innovative treatments. Mike Stella was the former Chief Business Officer of Cognite BioServices, which was acquired by Charles River Laboratories for $875 million in 2021 for its cell and gene therapy manufacturing expertise.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/c8a3466d-2d0a-40ba-b0fe-02e0c34e2d09 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos