US economy on the brink of recession





After testing multi-year lows in recent weeks on fears of a recession and risk aversion sparked by turmoil in the US banking sector, oil prices rose again during the trading session. Monday as oversold markets rebound. Recessions are known to kill demand for oil and gas faster than anything else, except for major black swan events like the recent global pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. Major recessions lead not only to widespread job losses, which reduces the number of people going to work, but also to a general decline in consumer spending. This leads to a reduction in the amount of fuel consumed.

“When the world goes into a recession and the demand for raw materials goes down, the [oil futures] the market is ruthless,” oil analyst Andy Lipow told CNN.

So the million dollar question at this point is whether or not the US economy is already in a recession. This is not an easy question to answer as recessions have historically proven notoriously difficult to pin down with precision. Financial and economic experts often disagree at this time as to whether the economy is already in recession and sometimes struggle to determine whether we are truly in recession or simply in a “weak point” in a expanding business cycle.

Although most countries informally define a recession as two consecutive quarters of negative real gross domestic product growth, the U.S. National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) defines a recession as “a significant decline in economic activity economic crisis that spreads throughout the economy and lasts for more than a few months.

This definition emphasizes depth, spread and duration in order to distinguish between true recessions and milder economy-wide downturns or cyclical downturns confined to one or a few sectors. The NBER examines economy-wide measures of economic activity, including nonfarm payroll employment, personal income less transfer payments (LTIP), real personal consumption expenditure, employment household and industrial production, among others.

Related: Chevron’s Venezuelan Oil Export Hopes Hit a Ditch

Typically, the NBER determines whether a recession has occurred months after it started, with some downturns approaching a recession but not quite reaching the cut. According to the NBER timeline, the most recent peak occurred in February 2020 while the most recent trough occurred in April 2020.

Currently, the US economy is in a delicate balance between a major mid-cycle soft spot and a generalized recession.

Source: National Bureau of Economic Research

Mixed signals

US market sectors are currently sending mixed signals, with some already contracting while others have managed to stay afloat.

The industrial sector, including manufacturing and freight transportation, is currently experiencing a prolonged downturn that meets the criteria for a recession. Monthly business surveys have repeatedly shown that manufacturing activity has been declining since November 2022, with this slowdown confirmed by falling levels of containerized freight, diesel consumption and industrial electricity sales.

Fortunately, the much larger service sector recorded marginal growth, weak but sufficient to keep the economy as a whole out of recession.

The manufacturing sector index reached 47.1 in April, compared to 51.9% for the services sector index of the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). A reading above 50 indicates growth and one below shows contraction. The services index generally tends to be higher than its manufacturing counterpart throughout the economic cycle, although the two markers generally move in the same direction. Both indexes are weak even by historical standards, with the manufacturing index only in the 9th percentile, while the ISM services index is in the 15th percentile for every month since 1997.

The consumer sector was broadly positive, as growth in consumer spending helped offset a sharp deceleration in business investment. Most households have been able to maintain their spending at relatively high levels thanks to income gains resulting from increased employment, tax cuts, and cost-of-living adjustments in wages and salaries.

Real LTIP payments increased 1.7% year-on-year in Q1 2023, a significant increase from 0.3% in Q2 2022. Lower energy prices eased pressure on utility budgets. households, while employment in the manufacturing and service sectors increased. the growth rate slows.

Another negative point: credit conditions have tightened for both households and businesses following a sharp rise in interest rates and the regional banking crisis.

What this means for energy markets

Despite mixed signals from various sectors, energy markets remain surprisingly resilient, with oil inventories declining and demand in China’s hub market increasing as domestic travel rebounds. WTI crude rose 2.1% to $72.85 a barrel Monday at 11 a.m. ET while Brent gained 1.8% to trade at $76.63. Natural gas prices (Henry Hub) rose 2.3% to $2.19 per MMBtu.

According to the International Energy Agency, global oil consumption is on track to increase by 2 million barrels/day this year to reach a record high of 101.9 million barrels/day. Inventories are gradually tightening and are expected to deplete further as OPEC+ implements further production cuts. Crude oil inventories fell below the five-year average for the first time this year. Last week, implied gasoline demand rose 992,000 barrels per day (mb/d) w/w to a 15-month high of 9.511 mb/d.

StanChart predicted that the OPEC+ cuts will eventually eliminate the surplus that had built up in global oil markets over the past two months. According to analysts, a large oil surplus began to build up at the end of 2022 and spread to the first quarter of the current year. Analysts estimate that current oil inventories are 200 million barrels higher than at the start of 2022 and 268 million barrels higher than the June 2022 low.

However, they are now optimistic that the construction in the last two quarters will be gone by November if the cuts are sustained throughout the year. In a slightly less bullish scenario, the same will be realized by the end of the year if the current cuts are reversed around October. This should support prices.

Meanwhile, natural gas prices are expected to rise in the second half of the year as Europe continues another buying spree. Europe has failed to secure enough long-term LNG contracts to compensate for the cut in Russian gas imports, with Reuters predicting this could prove costly next winter and could tighten the market sharply. The European Union sees natural gas as a bridging fuel in the transition to renewables, and buyers generally struggle to commit to long-term contracts. This means that Europe could be forced to buy more in spot markets as it did in 2022, which in turn risks pushing prices higher:

“Since the green lobby in Europe managed to falsely persuade politicians that hydrogen can largely replace natural gas as the energy carrier by 2030, Europe has become far too dependent on LNG purchases on place and in the short term,” said consultant Morten Frisch. told Reuters.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More reading on Oilprice.com:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/US-Economy-Teetering-On-The-Brink-Of-A-Recession.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos