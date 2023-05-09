FTSE 100 Live: Falling House Prices; blue chip down





1683628111 City Comments: 100% Mortgage Returns Are Not Reckless, But What London Tenants Need

It’s hard to read headlines about 100% mortgage returns without a Pavlovian frisson of alarm.

It was reckless no-deposit lending like Northern Rock in the 2000s that helped fuel the flames of the credit crunch and subsequent financial crisis.

Those with a longer memory will remember how the negative stock catastrophe of the early ’90s, followed by another cycle of poor lending decisions, has wrecked the housing market over the past decade.

1683625571Sainsburys lowers the cost of bread and butter to reflect lower commodity prices.

Sainsburys slashed prices on some of its bread and butter lines in response to falling commodity prices.

The UK’s second-largest supermarket chain cut the price of its own brand of 250g salted and unsalted butter by 5% to 1.89.

We are also reducing the price of our 800g Soft White Medium, Wholemeal Medium, Wholemeal Thick and Toastie White breads by 11% to 75p.

1683624586 New No Deposit Mortgage Available for Renter to Become Homeowner

For renters who lack savings or financial support from their families, a new unsecured mortgage could potentially allow them to leap up the housing ladder.

Skipton Building Society’s new Record Mortgage can help those who have a history of paying rent but have been unable to save little or no deposit to buy their first home.

This deal is available to first-time buyers across the UK. Tenants over the age of 21 can take out a mortgage between 95% and 100% of the value of the property they intend to purchase.

1683624283Direct line sharing under pressure, upgrades boost IAG

Direct line stocks are under pressure again after revealing further pressure from higher claims costs.

The warning follows the FTSE 250 company’s shocking decision in January to dump its valuable dividend after weather-related claims doubled previous expectations.

Interim president Jon Greenwood told investors today that the earnings outlook remains difficult due to loss-related cost pressures in auto insurance.

He also reported a 2.5% decrease in the number of policies in place as Direct Line focused on margins, increasing average auto renewal premiums 19% year-over-year in the first quarter.

The trading update dampened the recent share price recovery, down 6% or 9.25p to 155.2p. They were 233p before January’s warning.

Other insurers, however, did well with their direct line updates, with Admiral and Aviva stocks both trading close to the opening price of the FTSE 100 Index.

The broader top flight fell 22.12 points to 7756.26, with rate-sensitive real estate stocks including British Land and Segro falling more than 2 per cent as investors expected the cost of borrowing at the Bank of England to rise by a further quarter point on Thursday.

On the riser board, educational publisher Pearson leads with 846.8p at 22.2p, while banking behemoths NatWest and Barclays score 261.8p and 154.7p, 2.5p and 1.4p higher, respectively.

British Airways owner IAG rose from 1.6p to 152.1p last week after broker Liberum significantly upgraded its short-term forecast due to a strong Q1 trading update.

The City company also raised its price target from 240p to 350p, reflecting more favorable fuel cost prospects and signs of resilient demand.

Other travel stocks drew buying interest for the FTSE 250 as cruise ship company Carnival rose 5% or 34.8p to 737.2p and holiday giant TUI rose 23p to 554p.

Their momentum didn’t stop the FTSE 250 index from dropping 0.6% or 113.14 points to 19,339.36. Real estate firms Derwent London and Sirius Real Estate fell more than 3%.

1683623127Pearson’s stock price soars after tease of AI plans

Shares of textbook giant Pearson soared today as it teased plans for a new AI-powered product.

The company is calling later today to announce how it will use artificial intelligence.

Shares of Pearson fell 15% in one day last week after Chegg, a publicly traded US education company, warned about ChatGPT’s impact on new user acquisition. It has recovered much of those losses but is still below the levels it started last week.

Pearson CEO Andy Bird said AI has been an important part of our product portfolio for many years. As generative AI advances, we expect to create significant positive opportunities for Pearson due to its unmatched depth of content and data.

Learners and educators place great trust in us, so we have a responsibility to be thoughtful and considerate of how we use this technology as we continue to accelerate to improve our products.

Pearson has adopted an AI strategy that includes this technology in key products across its portfolio in a way that enhances the teaching and learning experience. With several projects well under way, Pearson is actively focusing on important company-wide opportunities, especially those using trusted and exclusive learning content. The company has been working to embed generative AI into several of its key products.

Shares are up 3.4% today to 845.6p.

1683622728Credit Suisse Boss Joins UBS Board of Directors After Structural Acquisition Closing

UBS said Credit Suisse’s president would join its board after completing a bailout acquisition for a Swiss banking competitor.

It is part of a major leadership shake-up two months after UBS took over Credit Suisse for $3.25 billion ($2.64 billion) led by the government.

Ulrich Korner, who joined Credit Suisse as CEO last summer, will now join the UBS Group Board of Directors.

Supermarkets ignite growth row on soaring food costs

Supermarkets came under fire on Tuesday in a growing squabble over soaring food costs for millions of shoppers.

They have been accused of raising prices by up to 46 per cent on some fruit, and producers have barely seen their salaries rise.

The claim came from Ali Capper, chairman of the National Farmers Unions Horticultural Committee and British Apples and Pears.

1683618704PurpleBricks aims to find a buyer as quickly as possible as payment providers hold funds.

PurpleBricks, a floundering online real estate broker, is seeking a buyer as soon as possible after payment providers have begun withholding some of the funds that would normally be passed on to the company.

PurpleBricks said the number of properties ordered to sell had not increased as expected in the past three months. This has resulted in payment providers for current sales withholding funds.

The business now has only $9.1 million in cash and no longer sees a way to make it profitable again.

After the February earnings warning, PurpleBricks was put up for sale. But for now, it says it’s aiming to accelerate the sales process because of its precarious cash position.

The board has signed a significant number of potential proposers, but so far shareholder returns on all existing proposals will be substantially less than the company’s current share price.

The news caused the real estate broker’s stock to plummet by more than 50%.

1683618230JD Sports leads the FTSE 100 while Marshalls are down 14%.

Shares of JD Sports Fashion, which topped the FTSE 100 Index, rose 3% or 5.25p to 167.2p on the back of its $283 million acquisition of French trainer chain Courir.

IAG, owner of British Airways, is also doing well after Liberum raised its price target from 240p to 350p due to more favorable fuel cost prospects and elastic demand. The stock price rose 2.45p to 152.45p.

The FTSE 100 index closed at 7784.85, up 6.88 points, and the FTSE 250 index closed at 19,431, down 21.49 points.

Auto insurer Direct Line, which fell sharply in the second tier, fell 11.5p to 152.9p after reporting further pressure on claims costs. A focus on profitability resulted in a 2.5% decline in auto insurance policies in force during the first quarter.

Packaging supplier Marshalls fell 14% or 40.5p to 251.8p after revealing that its deal to date was weaker than originally expected.

1683620777Watchdog opens investigation into Deloitte’s Joules audit.

London’s accounting oversight body, the Financial Reporting Council, today announced that Deloitte LLP has launched an investigation into the audit of bankrupt fashion retailer Joules.

The FRC said the investigation was related to work performed by Deloitte for the fiscal year ended May 30, 2021.

The decision to take action was made by the FRC Executive Committee on March 20, 2023. Investigations will be conducted by the FRC Enforcement Department in accordance with the Audit Enforcement Procedures.

line. The company, known for its range of designer womenswear, was sold by the administration for $34 million in December 2022 by Next.

A Deloitte UK spokesperson said: We will fully cooperate with the Financial Reporting Council’s investigation and will do our best to maintain the highest standards of audit quality.

