US on track to set 2023 record for mass killings after spate of shootings | Gun control in the United States





After a series of shootings and other attacks, 2023 is on track to be the worst in recent history for mass killings in the United States.

Mass murders are defined as incidents in which four or more people are killed, not including the shooter or another type of perpetrator. According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, the United States is on the verge of committing 60 massacres this year. There were 31 in 2019, 21 in 2020, 28 in 2021 and 36 in 2022.

The United States, on average, sees more than one mass murder per week.

As of May 7, 2023, there have been 202 mass shootings defined by records as involving at least four people killed or injured by firearms, excluding the shooter since the start of the year.

The incidents crossed the country, from Chicago to Mississippi and from Tennessee to Texas. They performed in malls, schools and parties and in countless neighborhoods.

They have also sparked soul-searching in a country where tens of millions of guns are in state hands and where there is little political prospect for meaningful control of firearms of the type common in many other country.

chart

Another mass shooting took place in Allen, Texas on Saturday, killing eight people. The shooter was also killed. The shooter opened fire in a shopping mall, spraying bullets before being killed by a police officer.

On Sunday, Texas witnessed a massacre: a driver rammed his truck into a crowd at a bus stop near a migrant-serving shelter in the southern town of Brownsville, killing eight people.

The mass shootings have drawn the most attention in the United States and abroad. No other industrialized country outside of war and conflict zones experiences such gun violence as is commonplace in civic life.

In Texas, gun laws have been relaxed several times after mass shootings. There have been 41 mass shootings so far in 2023. It hasn’t even been a year since 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Robb Primary School in Uvalde, the deadliest shooting in the world. state and the third deadliest school shooting in the United States.

At more than 1m, Texas is also the state with the most registered guns.

State lawmakers have expressed outrage over the latest tragedy.

A Democratic state senator, Roland Gutierrez, said: Texas lawmakers must have the political courage to do something about gun violence. It’s sad that this has become our daily reality. Thanks to the Republican regime that has ruled Texas for the past 30 years, gun laws are looser than ever.

Sheila Jackson Lee represents Texas’ 18th District, which largely covers Houston, in Congress. She said: I am so tired, hurt and devastated by the ongoing mass shootings in this state and in this nation. Eight innocent people were shot dead. More weapons.

Of course, I offer my prayers and concerns for the families struggling with the loss of their loved ones. But I also ask the question: when are we going to face the real cause? And it’s a proliferation of weapons, weapons, weapons.

Joe Biden has said Republicans should support his calls for more gun control measures.

After last year’s shooting in Uvalde, Biden oversaw a bipartisan gun control bill that passed some modest proposals. But as the waves of shootings escalated, he pleaded with Congress to pass tougher measures such as a ban on assault weapons. There have been few signs that this call is heeded.

This pattern repeated itself after the Allen shooting.

Such an attack is too shocking to be so familiar, Biden said on Sunday.

Once again, I ask Congress to send me a bill banning assault weapons and large capacity magazines. Implementation of universal background checks. Requires safe storage. End the immunity of arms manufacturers. I will sign it immediately. We need nothing less to keep our streets safe.

