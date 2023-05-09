Annual UK house price growth slows to lowest level in more than a decade | house price





Annual house price growth across the UK has slowed to its lowest level in more than a decade, with property values ​​in the south of England coming under the most pressure.

Lender Halifax said average prices in April were 0.1 per cent higher than the same month a year earlier, the slowest growth since December 2012 and down from the 1.6 per cent annual growth rate in March.

The average price for April was down 0.3% from the previous month, bringing the typical UK property price to $286,896. That’s about 7,000 less than last summer’s peak, but about 28,000 more than two years ago.

Halifax House Price Chart

The Halifax report gave a mixed picture of house prices in different parts of the UK.

Four regions in the south of England have recorded house price declines over the past year, with the south east experiencing the largest decline (0.6%, average house price of 387,469), while all other regions and countries across the UK have seen annual price declines. . Growth remained positive in April.

In Greater London South, East England, South East and South West buyers have the most expensive average property prices and are therefore the most affected by higher borrowing costs after the Bank of England’s 11th successive rate hike. . London continues to have the most expensive homes in the country, with average prices down 0.2% year over year to 538,409 units.

local house price chart

Elsewhere, the West Midlands recorded the highest annual growth rate of 3.1%, bringing the average property price to 249,554.

It was immediately followed by Northern Ireland with 186,846 cases, up 2.7% per year on average, Scotland with 201,489 cases, up 2.2% per year, and Wales with 1% higher at 216,559.

Halifax Mortgages Director Kim Kinnaird said: The sharp drop in prices we saw at the end of last year after the mini-budget in September, ahead of a rebound in the first quarter of this year as economic conditions improved.

The economy has proven resilient, with a strong labor market and consumer price inflation expected to slow sharply in the coming months. Mortgage rates are now stable and remain well above the average in recent years, but this provides potential buyers with important certainty. Overall, the housing market remains depressed, but the number of listings is slowly increasing as sellers adjust to market conditions.

But she said that even though mortgage approvals have increased, cost of living worries remain a reality for many families and will strain consumer sentiment and ability to afford.

Kinnaird said further downward pressure on home prices should be expected this year as the impact of higher interest rates is increasingly affecting those who refinance current fixed rate deals.

The average five-year mortgage fix fell below 5% to 4.97% earlier this month, but is still about double what it was at this time last year. The Bank of England is widely expected to raise rates for the 12th consecutive time to 4.5% on Thursday. Goldman Sachs has warned that the central bank may need to raise interest rates to 5% this summer as the UK struggles to curb inflation, the highest among G7 developed countries.

