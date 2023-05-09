US soldiers drugged and kidnapped by a Colombian criminal network led by a man nicknamed “Harry Potter”, according to the DOJ





Two US soldiers were drugged, kidnapped and robbed at an upscale sports bar in Colombia, according to the Justice Department, which said a suspect had been extradited to the United States for trial.

The alleged ringleader used the false name “Harry Potter” and regularly committed similar thefts, according to the FBI and Colombian police.

Real name Jeffersson Arango Castellanos, he made his first appearance before a US judge in Miami, Florida, on Monday for conspiracy, kidnapping and assault on internationally protected people.

He and two alleged conspirators could face a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

AUSTIN POLICE CHIEF QUITES CREEPING SERIAL KILLER RUMOR IN TEXAS CAPITAL

A still from surveillance video released by Colombia’s attorney general’s office shows a drug-impaired robbery victim being dragged from a car. (Office of the Attorney General of Colombia)

According to court documents, the two American soldiers went to a sports pub in the Zona T commercial district of Bogota on March 5, 2020, to watch a football match. On this day, the United States women’s national team beat their rivals from the United Kingdom.

Both men disappeared overnight and failed to show up for work the next morning, a criminal complaint says.

Both had been stripped of their phones, wallets and other valuables and were covered in bruises, according to court documents. And neither of them remembered what had happened the night before.

Investigators quickly assumed the two had been drugged, and tests confirmed the presence of benzodiazepines, or tranquilizers, in their systems.

BANK ACCOUNTS OF NEW YORK ROOFIE MURDER VICTIMS DRAINED VIA FACIAL RECOGNITION TECHNOLOGY

Investigators found that their debit cards had been used in stores and at least one ATM, and they recovered surveillance footage.

Colombian police arrested Arango Castellanos on December 30, 2020 for a series of unrelated but similar thefts. While in police custody, he agreed to speak to the FBI and reportedly confessed to drugging the two soldiers and stealing their property.

Two US soldiers stationed in Bogota, Colombia were drugged, kidnapped and robbed after a night out at a sports bar in the country’s capital, federal prosecutors say. (Stock)

While the victims were distracted by female accomplices, he allegedly spiked their drinks with the tranquilizer. He later tricked one of them into giving him his PIN by handing him a cellphone and telling him he had to enter it to process a payment, according to court documents.

According to a Facebook profile in the name of Arango Castellanos, he made his living by “buying and selling clothes and accessories”.

BODIES PILE UP IN TEXAS CITY AMID SERIAL KILLER FEARS, RUMORS OF ROOFIE ATTACKS

But he really made a living by drugging and robbing people, according to the criminal complaint.

Hispanic media reported that his drug ring was also responsible for the death of Yuddith Alexandra Anaya Pacheco, the sister of a former Bogota prosecutor.

She died of a lack of oxygen to her brain after the gang drugged her, Colombian outlet Caracol reported.

The extradition comes shortly after New York City police announced indictments against two similar networks in the Big Apple.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In these cases, several of the drug victims died from the fentanyl-based cocktails used to knock them out, and the thieves used facial recognition technology in their prey’s cellphones to drain their accounts.

Arango Castellanos is due back in court on May 11 for his arraignment.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to [email protected] and on Twitter: @mikerreports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/us/us-soldiers-drugged-kidnapped-colombia-crime-ring-led-man-nicknamed-harry-potter-doj-says The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos