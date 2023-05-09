The McCarthy-Biden showdown is about much more than the US national debt





The showdown between President Joe Biden and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the US debt will decide who will be the most dominant figure in Washington for most of the next two years. And a failure of the two men to agree by this time next month would result in a national default that could have a profound impact on the economy and the 2024 election.

While the gravest human impact of a default would be felt by millions of Americans in terms of lost jobs, social benefits and an eroded sense of economic security, the confrontation is also about power.

The huge stakes are why a meeting between Biden, McCarthy and other senior congressional leaders in the Oval Office on Tuesday is so critical and will be watched around the world.

It represents a fateful moment in the seemingly strained and superficial relationship between Washington’s two most powerful people and will help define a period of bitterly divided government in the capital. Can a Democratic president and a Republican leading what is perhaps the most radical majority in the House ever find a solution that satisfies their incompatible political positions? Or is this disconnection destined to deeply harm the country?

The consequences of a default on the US debt which could occur as early as June 1 if Congress does not agree to lift the borrowing power of governments would be disastrous. The government would have to choose which bills to pay, for example, between interest on the national debt or the profits that millions of Americans rely on. Markets could plunge, a recession could occur and unemployment could soar. A default would permanently raise US borrowing rates.

We just wouldn’t have enough money to pay the bills. And I think it’s widely accepted that it would be a huge blow to the economy and really an economic disaster, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC on Monday.

And a source familiar with the matter told CNN, Matt Egan, on Monday night that Yellen called CEOs and business leaders to discuss the fallout from the crisis around the debt ceiling.

Yet it is this very threat of catastrophe that makes the debt ceiling confrontation such an effective policy tool. Both sides at an impasse seem to believe that the other will blink to avoid the dire consequences of stepping over the edge of a cliff. But worryingly, each side seems confident the other will give in to avoid blame.

In exchange for raising the debt ceiling, McCarthy, under pressure from a conference filled with extremists and fiscal conservatives, is demanding massive budget cuts to cut government spending that would effectively crater Bidens’ agenda on issues like climate change.

Biden argues that the MAGA Republicans, a phrase he uses to link them to the extremism of ex-President Donald Trump, are holding the economy hostage by refusing to quickly raise the debt ceiling. He rightly points out that they did not hesitate to do so under his predecessor. He is prepared to discuss government spending, but as part of a regular budget process, unrelated to the US obligation to pay debts incurred by previous administrations and approved by Congress.

Heading into Tuesday’s meeting, which also includes Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, there is no indication that the Either party is ready to bow with the time that passes before the early June date that Yellen has warned by default.

There is no plan B, Jake Tapper, Bharat Ramamurti, deputy director of the National Economic Council, told CNN on Monday.

There are at least three potential outcomes of the type of meeting involving McCarthy and Biden. In some ways, inviting the presidents and accepting the speakers looks like a choreographed attempt by each to blame the other for their intransigence. The presidents’ field theater can send a message that Biden is reasonable while McCarthy is extreme. But if there is no progress, the speaker will likely accuse the president of being stubborn.

Biden is determined to toe the line by demanding a net increase in the debt ceiling, White House officials say, and the president’s goal is to move spending negotiations to a separate track by removing the threat of default while by assuring the GOP that it will engage in good faith negotiations over federal spending.

The chances of a breakthrough are slim. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made it clear on Monday that the purpose of the meeting was not debt ceiling negotiations, but a broader conversation about spending than McCarthy didn’t. is not ready to have.

A clear breakdown in talks could spook markets and paradoxically add political pressure for Biden and McCarthy to find a compromise. A sign that they are ready to talk again could fuel speculation that Congress could pass an increase in the short-term debt ceiling to postpone the crisis to a later date and give the two sides time to find a way. to get out of trouble.

A president has personal goals and political demands, but also bears greater responsibility for the welfare of the country. True political leadership lies at the intersection of these two often contradictory impulses. Biden can deal with such a situation now. A default and its consequences could be disastrous for his recently announced re-election campaign and add to challenges, ranging from a border crisis to worries about his age, which complicate his political future.

But conceding McCarthy would make him look weak, a corrosive image for any president and suggest House Republicans can bully him for the rest of his term.

Bidens’ struggle to drum up enthusiasm among Democratic voters, revealed in multiple polls, means he can’t afford to show he’s dominated by McCarthy. In the past, a national battle that allows a Democratic president to portray Republicans as extremists ready to destroy the economy for partisan gain has been a powerful galvanizing force.

So, for governance and political reasons, Biden has every interest in standing firm, even as tensions and anxiety over a potential default grow. He doesn’t have the numbers in Congress to force the Republicans to fold. And he sticks to his line that only Congress has the ability to raise the debt ceiling and that if it doesn’t, obstructing Republicans will be responsible for a huge, self-inflicted national disaster.

It’s a crisis that’s driven entirely by House Republicans having the option tomorrow to introduce a bill that would raise the debt ceiling with no strings attached, Ramamurti said, adding that at this point Biden would be happy. to discuss tax and expenditure policy. .

McCarthy’s position is perhaps even riskier politically than Bidens’. One factor that makes the situation so potentially dangerous is the narrowness of the Republican majority he leads. Paradoxically, voters who feared giving the GOP a big victory in November due to pro-Trump extremism may have inadvertently pushed the majority farther to the right.

That’s because radicalized Republican lawmakers now have the ability to hold McCarthy to ransom and win big concessions. This dynamic played out during the 15 turns it took the Californian to win the presidency in January and last month when the House passed a plan to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for huge debt cuts. expenses. The plan, which passed by a single vote, will not be taken up in the Democratic-led Senate and was defeated by Biden.

Yet narrow as that may be, McCarthy has a mandate to seek to implement the wishes of millions of Republican voters who want to see spending slow even if GOP fiscal discipline only seems to apply when a Democrat is the White House.

The House Republican majority was elected to serve as a check and balance largely because of reckless spending by the Biden administration, New York Rep. Mike Lawler, who flipped a Democratic seat, told CNN on Monday. mid-term.

The New York Republican will be directly targeted by Biden on Wednesday when the president visits his district as part of an apparent plan to pressure more moderate Republicans on the debt ceiling. Lawler urged the White House to use the just-passed GOP bill as a starting point.

The President and the majority in the Senate obviously don’t like it. It is their prerogative. It is their right. But we are a divided government. So we all need to work together, come to the table and have an honest dialogue.

Lawler’s comment raises the question of whether Bidens’ position is inconsistent with the reality of divided power in Washington and may not be sustainable in the long term.

In more normal political times, it wouldn’t be hard to see a scenario where Biden, a legendary negotiator in half a century of life in Washington, and the speaker could offer each other enough concessions for each to save face. and avoid disaster. A classic Washington fudge could see Biden able to claim he got a debt ceiling hike with no concessions, while in a sideline budget deal McCarthy could say he halted Democratic spending sprees. But that’s a long way off in a polarized capital.

And even if they could strike a deal, the most daunting aspect of the crisis remains. McCarthy, who can only afford to lose four votes, may not be able to get his crazy tiny House majority to agree. And if he tried to use Democratic votes to pass a bill, he would likely lose his job.

Thus, the prospects that Tuesday’s meeting will result in a breakthrough are not promising.

