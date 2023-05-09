Post-Global Britain: A New Standard in British Foreign Policy





In light of the Foreign Secretary’s recent Mansion House speech outlining Britain’s approach to China, Richard Whitman looks at whether it’s moving away from the broader rhetoric with a diplomatic victory toward a new normal for British foreign policy under Rishi Sunak.

The contours of British foreign policy post-Brexit have sharpened over the past six months under the Sunak government. Evidence of a new normal in British foreign policy practice is most prominent in the shift away from broad rhetoric to a new government narrative that emphasizes serious action alongside improved diplomatic relations with neighbors.

The change of tone consists of an expanded public outline of British foreign policy towards China, given by Foreign Secretary James Cleverley in his annual foreign policy speech last week. There was a clear distance from some of the language and speech delivery of his predecessors, who emphasized the idea that a global Britain was a beacon of hope and destined to act as the greatest nation on earth. Cleverly’s remarks consciously strayed from diplomacy by hyperbole. Forgive me if I say that no strong catchphrase or plausible adjective can define such a country or a sensible approach to it.

As previously observed, the Sunak government has quietly abandoned the Global Britain mantra adopted by its predecessors. The concept of a global Britain has been a key factor in May and Johnson’s government rhetoric over British foreign policy since the June 2016 referendum, and has become a key concept framing British foreign policy outside the EU. The intention was to signal that there is a greater opportunity for the UK to revitalize its global role after leaving the EU, particularly through trade policy. But also through the assertion of new opportunities for British foreign policy, rebooting historic ties with selected Commonwealth countries such as Canada, Australia and New Zealand and forging new alliances.

The idea was met with some skepticism in many countries (particularly in Europe), who saw Britain’s exit from the EU as lessening its influence rather than increasing its diplomatic importance.

Global Britain has largely been a slogan to find content while the British government preoccupied with Brexit, despite its substance in the field of trade policy. With the publication of the Integrated Review in March 2021, the entire UK post-Brexit diplomacy, development and security concerns have been rehearsed in detail. This followed the resolution of the UK’s most pressing foreign policy issue on the settlement of the terms of future EU-UK trade relations with the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) in late 2020.

If realizing a global Britain depends on a reorganization of relations with the European Union, that is, with the UK as an independent country with normal third-country diplomatic relations with the bloc, the two-year dispute over implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol has hampered progress. .

Even in the face of dramatic policy innovations that have captured the Global Britain spirit of a new direction in British foreign policy, such as the announcement of the AUKUS Agreement between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom in September 2021, relations with a key European country: France.

To prove the final stage, Global Britain returned to focus during a brief tenure under Liz Truss, first as Foreign Secretary and then as Prime Minister. The Trusss project for Global Britain was for Britain as the architects of the Freedom Network (an evolution of the earlier British idea to use the 2021 G7 presidency to expand the group into a D-10 democracy).

But Russia’s February 2022 military offensive against Ukraine created a new mandate that emphasizes commonalities of interests with European nations rather than asserting distinct British interests. And as a result, government references to global Britain have declined.

Truss’ brief tenure served as a bridge to the greater normalization of British foreign policy decision-making observable under Sunak. As Foreign Secretary, Truss is responsible for relations with the EU from the Cabinet Office to the Foreign Office, making her first post-Brexit appearance on the EU Foreign Council as a UK Secretary.

As Prime Minister, she attended the inaugural meeting of the new European Political Community. Truss’ appointment to succeed James Cleverly as Foreign Secretary was retained by Sunak. Through his public diplomacy and official statements, Cleverly tends to convey the impression of a foreign affairs expert rather than a rhetorician.

The Sunak-led government operated in a very different international environment than previous governments in which Russia had overturned the European security order. Close coordination with the EU on sanctions and intensive cooperation with like-minded European countries providing military support for Ukraine has brought the UK closer to its European neighbors.

Sunak’s government’s diplomacy prioritized improving relations with Europe. The decision to prioritize the settlement of major bilateral disputes with the European Union (EU) under the Northern Ireland Protocol, along with the Windsor Arrangement, and to embrace the concept of a European Political Community (EU) was reset. Relations between the two countries with France also resumed after a five-year suspension of summit talks ended.

Britain’s relationship with the Continent now takes on a distinctly post-Brexit tone.

There also appears to be a fair degree of agreement between the government and official opposition to foreign policy in the British Parliament. Despite language differences on the future of relations with the EU, there are important cross-party agreements on policy towards Ukraine, Russia and China, and increasing resources for UK defense.

At least Britain now has a post-Global British foreign policy. As the recently published refresh of the UK Integration Review suggests, it dropped references to the slogan, but retained its analysis that the UK should play an activist role in international relations. The new normal for British foreign policy may be marked by less rhetoric and better relations with its neighbors, but no less ambition to globalize Britain.

Professor Richard Whitman, UK Senior Fellow on Changing Europe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ukandeu.ac.uk/post-global-britain-a-new-normal-in-uk-foreign-policy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos