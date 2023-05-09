Booming services sector lifts UK economy out of recession





Tuesday, May 9, 2023 12:01 AM

COLCHESTER, UK – NOVEMBER 25: A man gets a haircut at a barber shop in Colchester, UK, on ​​November 25, 2022. Colchester, a former Roman settlement, was named one of eight cities to be designated a city to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

The UK economy is running at its strongest level in nearly a year, fueled by households still splashing cash amidst a cost-of-living crisis – another sign that the UK is on the verge of a recession.

A new survey by consultancy firm BDO last night showed that output growth in the UK reached its highest level in eight months in April.

Last month, the production index stood at 99.8, well above the 95 mark, which is the benchmark for growth and contraction.

Brisk activity in the UK’s services sector (which generates around two-thirds of the country’s) has lifted the overall economy away from the grim forecasts presented at the end of the year.

Just a few months ago, Bank of England (BoE) officials and experts from the Office for Budget Responsibility had warned of a severe recession this year, but rising spending has dispelled those bets.

This Friday’s figures show that gross domestic product (GDP), a measure of all goods and services produced in the UK, is expected to rise 0.1 per cent in the first three months of the year. On track to avoid a technological downturn in the first half of 2023.

However, 11 consecutive years of interest rate hikes by banks at 4.25 per cent and weak global supply chains hampered UK factories, pinning production growth. Rates are expected to rise 25 basis points on Thursday.

BDO’s manufacturing output index fell to 82.94 in April, the company’s worst performance in nearly three years since the early months of the pandemic.

On the other hand, the service index rose 4.53 points to 98.22, the most improvement since January 2022, and the highest since August 2022.

BDO partner Kaley Crossthwaite said:

Inflation has been in double digits since last summer and is now falling more than five times the bank’s 2% target of 10.1%.

The BDO inflation index fell to its lowest level in 18 months in April. The index is now at 107.55 points, with both input and consumer price pressures subsiding, the survey said.

A sharp drop in international energy prices is expected to keep inflation down this year. However, food prices are still rising rapidly, hurting middle-class and poor families.

