There are no good options: the United States is short of money





President Biden and Chairman Kevin McCarthy will meet on Tuesday afternoon to discuss budget priorities and raising the debt ceiling at a precarious time: the United States is rapidly running out of cash to pay its bills.

Lawmakers have less than a month to pass legislation to raise or suspend the debt ceiling, which caps the amount of money the government can borrow. The United States reached its statutory debt limit of $31.4 trillion on January 19, and the Treasury Department estimates that the accounting maneuvers it has employed to support its cash reserves could be exhausted as early as June 1. .

If the debt ceiling is not raised before the government runs out of cash, known as the X date, it might not be able to pay all its bills on time, including military salaries, payments to bondholders and social security checks. Without a solution, millions of Americans could stop receiving government benefits, stock markets could plunge, and a constitutional crisis could ensue.

The Bipartisan Policy Center, a think tank that tracks nations’ cash reserves, warned on Tuesday that the X date is likely to fall between early June and early August. He said economic risks would begin to rise before the money ran out and meeting nations’ financial obligations would soon become increasingly difficult.

The coming weeks are crucial for assessing the strength of government cash flow, said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center. If a solution is not found by June, policymakers could play Russian roulette daily with the full faith and credit of the United States, risking financial disaster for their constituents and the country.

A default could come sooner than expected, as tax revenues poured into government coffers this spring. The slow pace is due in part to a decision by the Internal Revenue Service to give taxpayers in weather-hit states more time to file their 2022 taxes.

The tightrope approach has renewed questions about how the federal government might try to prioritize certain payments if it runs out of money, whether Mr. Biden could ignore the debt limit altogether and order the Department of the Treasury to continue borrowing, and whether outlandish ideas such as minting a $1 trillion coin might in fact be viable.

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said Monday that if the debt ceiling is not raised, then Mr. Biden would have to decide how to proceed.

I would say that if Congress doesn’t raise the debt ceiling, the president will have to make decisions about what to do with the resources we have, Ms. Yellen said on CNBC. And there are a variety of different options, but there are no good options.

She added that not raising or suspending the debt ceiling would be an economic disaster and attacked Republicans for holding the economy hostage.

It’s a gun to the head of the American people and the American economy, Yellen said.

Mr. Biden and Mr. McCarthy will be joined by Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Majority Leader, and Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Minority Leader. Ms Yellen is traveling to Japan for a meeting of G7 finance ministers on Tuesday and will not attend the meeting at the White House.

The Biden administration and lawmakers are under increasing pressure from business groups to find a way to avoid a default.

A default would deal a massive blow to the economy, leading to widespread job losses, decimated retirement savings and higher borrowing costs for families, businesses and the government, said Joshua Bolten, chief executive of the Business Roundtable. Failure to raise the debt ceiling would also threaten the central role of the US dollar in the global financial system to China’s benefit.

He added: Securing a bipartisan path to raising the debt ceiling could not be more urgent.

