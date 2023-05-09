Latest cost of living: UK house prices are falling, but the picture is very different in each region. 10-day warning for pensioners earning more than $301 | british news





A charity called Bloody Good Period estimates that lifetime menstrual products cost $4,800. That’s about $10 a month on pads, tampons, and liners over 40 years.

This works like this every month: 4 on tampons, 4 on pads, 2 on panty liners.

Over 5 years (assuming once-a-month periods, for a total of 60 periods), the cost is 600.

More reusable products are hitting the market than ever before, but do they really work for less than a single-use in 5 years?

Reusable pads: 510 savings (average cost per cycle of 1.50)

This may seem like a significant upfront cost, but reusable pads can save you money in the long run.

Dame’s 3-pack is 34.99, Eco Woman’s 6-pack is 44.

If you take the average, you get about 9 per pad.

If you don’t want to do laundry for the entire period, you’ll want to invest in about 10 cycles. It costs 90.

They last for about 5 years, bringing the price down to 1.50 per term.

Menstrual cup: 558 savings (average cost per period 70p)

At the time of writing, the cheapest cup is the Luna at $7.49 from Superdrug. However, the original Mooncup is $20.95 and the Juju cup is $35.

Cup life varies. Some are guaranteed for up to 10 years, while others require replacement every 1-2 years.

Considering the price of the Mooncup (which seems average) and assuming you may need to replace it once in 5 years, the cost is 41.90, or 70p per period.

Period underwear: 389 savings (average cost per period of 3.52)

Sanitary napkin pants are now widely available. A budget option is available from Primark (starting at 6 pieces), up to the pricier Modi Bodi, with a pack of 5 priced at 52.70 (10.54 pieces per pair).

Modi Bodi says the pants can be washed 6 to 24 times, which means you should change out a set at least once in a 5-year period (assuming a one-month cycle).

Again, assuming you don’t wash it every day and wear an average of 10 pairs per week, you’ll need about 20 pairs to last 5 years.

At a cost of 211, this is one of the pricier options, but it’s still a significant savings on disposables and lowers the cost per term to just 3.52.

This also represents the upper end of the market where cheaper alternatives are available in high street stores.

disposable period product

Some may say that Bloody Good Periods’ numbers are too high, but it’s true that there are cheaper disposable sanitary napkins, for example you can buy 16 sanitary pads for 75p at Tesco. Anyone who has tried a cheaper product will know. The quality is also often lower, so you need to change it more often.

Even assuming a cost per 5 cycles (half of what the charity estimates and doesn’t account for people with irregular or heavy periods), reusable products can still offer a cheaper, more comfortable alternative.

And that’s not even taking into account the significant environmental benefits…

