Why the United States is building more three-car garages than one-bedroom apartmentsExBulletin





NPR’s Juana Summers talks with Henry Grabar about his book Paved Paradise. It shows that Americans’ pursuit of plentiful parking is disrupting our cities and our lives.

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Anyone who drives knows the ecstasy of finding the perfect parking spot – you know, the one that’s just steps away from your destination, safe from the scourge of the parking lot attendant, on the shaded side of a street by a very hot summer day. It’s an amazing high, but like any drug, it can be dangerous in excess. And in the United States, according to a new book by Henry Grabar, we have an astronomical excess of parking. The book is called “Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains The World”. And that’s in part a catalog of everything we’ve sacrificed on the altar of parking — porches, affordable housing, countless hours spent circling the block, looking for a vacant spot. I mean, the list is long. Henry Grabar joins me now. To welcome.

HENRY GRABAR: Thank you for inviting me.

SUMMERS: You know, one of the things that immediately jumped out at me when I read your book is the fact that, in square footage, there’s more housing for every car in this country than there is. there is accommodation for everyone. And at first glance, I must say that this statement seems incredibly problematic, but is it?

GRABAR: I don’t think it’s that surprising when you start thinking about it. I mean, there’s more – we’re building more three-car garages in this country than we’re building one-bedroom apartments. Almost every jurisdiction in this country requires parking as part of every type of building. Whether you are building a school, an apartment building or an office or a restaurant, the law imposes a certain number of parking spaces. So we have parking minimums in all jurisdictions across the country, while for housing we often have maximums. We say, on this plot you can put only one housing unit. You can only put two housing units. So the fact that we ended up with a parking surplus and a housing shortage is no surprise. In fact, it’s by design.

SUMMERS: Another thing you pointed out in the book, an example that I just found fascinating, is that if the Empire State Building had been built to the minimum parking requirements of a modern American city, its parking lot on the surface would comprise 12 entire city blocks. . And that – I find this relationship between parking requirements and density really fascinating. Can you talk a bit more about that?

GRABAR: Of course. If there’s one thing people take away from this book, I hope it’s that the parking lot takes up a lot of space, and it’s very expensive to build. I spoke to a planner who described it to me like this. Everyone comes to the planning department, and they have this project. And it’s like an ice sculpture. And by the time we’re done narrowing it down to make sure there’s enough parking, you’re left with an ice cube. And I think that sums up perfectly the distinction between American architecture before the parking lot, which is ornate and interesting and fills everything, and American architecture after the parking lot, which basically looks like a fast food restaurant surrounded by parking spaces .

SUMMERS: You go through a number of examples in your book, but there’s one that really fleshes out how parking concerns can block the development of, say, an affordable housing development. Can you tell us about The Pearl in Solana Beach, California?

GRABAR: Yeah, so I read that in the LA Times a few years ago. An affordable housing developer in Solana Beach, a suburb of San Diego, was trying to build a project for 10 families. And what happened over a decade was that this project was basically destroyed by objections from local neighbors about a shortage of parking despite the fact that the developer was going to rebuild all the parking on the site at great expense and provide some additional parking for residents as well. And what this project shows me is how parking has become this kind of third rail in American politics, right? It is not acceptable to stand up at a community meeting and say that we do not want poor people living in the neighborhood. But if you stand up at a community meeting, like this one in Solana Beach, and say we’re concerned about the parking supply, well, that’s a legitimate excuse.

SUMMERS: I mean, and we should point out that some of the people you talk about in this book – they said these things explicitly. One of them said that we don’t need more diversity in this neighborhood. We already have the Mexican apartments down the street. And it seems to me that what they are talking about has little to do with parking. It is a matter of race and class.

GRABAR: Yes, I think people have many reasons why they oppose affordable housing in their neighborhood. But what I think is interesting about this Solana Beach project is that despite the prejudice of the neighbors who opposed this project, what made the project fail was the obligation to provide parking and the lawsuit filed for lost parking spaces. And Solana beach is not the only one. I mean, every suburb in America, every neighborhood in town has a project like this, an affordable housing project that’s been delayed or slowed down or made more expensive or reduced to fewer units because the neighbors are concerned by the parking lot. There have been studies on this, and parking adds between $30 and $60,000 to the cost of each new housing unit created. So that’s a huge drag on our ability to create new housing, especially affordable housing, where the bottom line from these projects is pretty slim and you really have to make every dollar count.

SUMMERS: And we should just point out also, I mean, the Solana Beach project – it never happened. It was never built.

GRABAR: That’s true. This is the tragedy of the Solana Beach project – 10 years of working for real people, low-income tenants who were promised housing by the city, and it was never built because the neighbors were too concerned about the parking.

SUMMERS: What do you think a world, a country with better parking would look like? And what would that mean for the way a person walks through the world – the way they experience their communities, the way they relate to their neighbors and the people around them?

GRABAR: The more parking you create, the more people drive. And the more people drive, the more parking you need to create. We’ve created this sort of vicious cycle of this sort of crumbling urban environment where you can’t do anything but drive. But there is another cycle. There is a virtuous circle in which you create spaces with less parking, with parking that is not in front of the store but behind, where the residences are a little closer together, where the streets are more passable. And in an environment like this, it becomes possible not to ride so much. And the reformers – they’re not saying that millions of American households should go without a car. I think they understand. America is a great country. You have to drive for a lot of things. At the same time, half of all trips in major US metropolitan areas, cities and suburbs combined – half of all trips are less than three miles. It is therefore a distance that does not necessarily require a car. We happen to have built this environment in which it is dangerous and unpleasant and difficult to go anywhere else.

SUMMERS: One thing parking advocates say is, look. Areas that are super walkable and have great public transport – well, they also tend to be very expensive. You have to be either really rich or really lucky to live there. So if you just start getting rid of parking in a neighborhood before you’ve built that pedestrian infrastructure, you’re going to punish people who have no choice but to drive. How do you respond to this argument?

GRABAR: Yes, I am very sensitive to this criticism. I think that’s something we’ve seen over the last two decades – is that these kinds of parking problem neighborhoods that were supposed to be demolished in the 1950s and 1960s have become some of the most expensive places to live in America. Now, you could say that’s all the more reason why we need to make sure these neighborhoods always have plentiful parking – to ensure that people who can’t afford to live there can always get there by car. But to me, free parking in an expensive, walkable neighborhood seems like a pretty lousy consolation prize.

I think the focus should be on creating more neighborhoods like these. Why are they so scarce? This is the question we should ask ourselves. And the answer is that anyone building a new neighborhood is faced with having to provide thousands and thousands of parking spaces. We effectively made it impossible to build more neighborhoods like Wicker Park, like Santa Monica, like Fort Greene. And it is no coincidence that these neighborhoods are among the most expensive in the country. This is partly because they are so rare.

SUMMERS: Henry Grabar. His book is called “Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains The World”. Thank you very much for being here.

GRABAR: Thank you for inviting me.

(SOUND EXTRACTION OF THE SONG, “(NOT BUT) FLOWERS”)

TALKING HEADS: (singing) Once upon a time there were parking lots. It is now a peaceful oasis. You got it. You got it. It was a Pizza Hut. Now everything is covered in daisies.

