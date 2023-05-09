Inflation in the UK suppresses demand as consumers spend more with less.





New sector data shows that UK consumer spending grew at about half the rate of inflation in April as rapidly rising prices continued to curb demand, even as the leisure sector recorded new momentum.

Figures compiled by KPMG and released on Tuesday by the British Retail Consortium Trade Organization showed that retail sales value rose 5.2 per cent through April. This compares with the March headline inflation figure of 10.1%.

BRC CEO Helen Dickinson said inflation has reduced volumes of both food and non-food items as customers continue to adjust their spending habits.

Shoppers are spending more in stores since prices started skyrocketing in 2021. According to the latest official data, sales value in March increased by 16% compared to February 2020, pre-pandemic, while volume decreased by 0.8%.

Paul Martin, head of retail at KPMG, said retailers are hoping that the coronation of King Charles III, three public holidays in May and signs that inflationary pressures are easing will significantly boost consumer confidence so they can see real, profitable growth.

The BRC figures match consumer spending data tracked by Barclays, a payments company that monitors nearly half of UK credit and debit card transactions.

Contrary to the BRC data, the figure, which includes services such as restaurants and bars, shows spending increased by 4.3% over the past month.

Barclays’ British economist Abbas Khan said parts of the economy, particularly the leisure sector, enjoyed new momentum in April while high inflation continued to squeeze real household disposable income and curb consumption.

Utilities spending increased 34% year-over-year, reflecting soaring energy prices. As a result, many households have had to cut back on other purchases, such as groceries, and sales rose 5.5%, well below food inflation, which reached nearly 20%.

According to Barclays, entertainment spending registered significant year-over-year growth of 12% in April, largely due to low levels from the same month last year when Covid-19 was still hindering demand.

Brits also booked more vacations with airfare spending up 32.1 per cent compared to the same month last year, accelerating from a 28.5 per cent increase registered in March.

