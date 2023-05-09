Biden, McCarthy launch talks on high-stakes US debt ceiling as time runs out to default





Oval Office talks are ongoingExecutives appear ahead of high-stakes meetingBoth sides downplay chances of near-term deal

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden and top lawmakers met face to face on Tuesday as a standoff over raising the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt limit threatened to push the country into an unprecedented default in three weeks if Congress does not act.

Democrat Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, and three other congressional leaders gathered at the White House after neither side suggested they would accept concessions to avoid a default from June 1.

Economists warn that a long default could plunge the US economy into a deep recession with soaring unemployment while destabilizing a global financial system based on US bonds. Investors brace for impact.

Biden is calling on lawmakers to unconditionally increase the federal government’s self-imposed borrowing limit. McCarthy said his chamber would not approve any deal that did not cut spending to deal with a growing budget deficit and signaled he saw no short-term solution.

Past battles over the debt ceiling have typically ended in a hastily arranged deal in the final hours of negotiations, avoiding a default. In 2011, the stampede caused a historic downgrade in the country’s prime credit rating. Veterans of that battle warn that the current situation is more risky as political divisions have deepened.

Tuesday’s meeting was likely to be closely watched ahead of what is expected to be an increasingly difficult time in Washington ahead of June 1, when the US Treasury predicts the country could be forced to default on some debt.

McCarthy, whose party only holds a slim majority in the House, wants to tie a vote on the debt ceiling to sweeping spending cuts that the White House sees as draconian.

Biden’s meeting with the president was their first since Feb. 1. They were joined by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, as well as Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and senior House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries.

Earlier Tuesday, McCarthy and the White House separately closed the door on a short-term fix suggested by analysts: lift the debt ceiling until September to allow more time for a deal.

INVESTORS, CEO WATCH THE MEETING CLOSELY

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the nation’s largest trade association, on Tuesday called for a “swift” bipartisan agreement on the debt ceiling, which would also include reform allowing energy projects and agreement on debt ceilings. discretionary spending.

Few countries in the world have debt ceiling laws, and Washington’s periodic lifting of the borrowing limit simply allows it to pay for spending that Congress has already authorized.

Biden would agree to a separate discussion on the budget but unrelated to the debt ceiling, the White House has said.

The start of active talks could ease the nerves of investors who last week forced the federal government to pay its highest-ever interest on a month-long debt issuance.

Prices of short-term Treasuries fell on Tuesday as investors sold debt that could mature when the U.S. debt limit might be reached.

The deadlock in Washington over raising the US debt ceiling increases the risk of further market turbulence.

Biden’s foreign travel plans and House and Senate suspensions mean there are only seven days all three parties need to be in town before June 1.

On Tuesday, Biden added a stopover in Papua New Guinea on May 22 to his itinerary that includes Japan and Australia, but the addition is unlikely to lengthen his Asia trip.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that a failure to raise the debt ceiling would deal a huge blow to the US economy and weaken the dollar as the world’s reserve currency. Treasury cash shrinks as extraordinary measures run out before June 1st date.

Cash available in the U.S. Treasury General Account, used to pay all official U.S. obligations, is rapidly depleting as extraordinary measures are exhausted, pending a debt ceiling agreement to raise the limit .

White House officials have discussed whether Biden has the power to lift the debt ceiling himself by invoking the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, but Biden told MSNBC last week that “I haven’t gotten there yet” on that argument.

The 14th Amendment says that the validity of the United States public debt “shall not be questioned”. Invoking it would likely trigger a legal challenge.

