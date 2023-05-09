70 million contracts for Type 31 mission testing and integration facilities support UK jobs





The shore-based test and integration facility will be installed with Type 31 mission system equipment under an agreement between Thales and DE&S that secures dozens of UK jobs.

The 70 million contract will provide equipment and technical services to the Type 31 Mission System Shore Integration Facility at Portsdown Technology Park, the Royal Navy’s test and integration facility in Portsmouth.

The facility will ensure that the mission systems and equipment to be installed on the five Type-31 or Inspiration-class frigates can be safely and effectively used by Royal Navy personnel aboard the high-performance ships.

The contract will secure 30 highly skilled engineering jobs in Crawley, where the Thales Above Water Systems division is based. More than 2,650 jobs are supported by the Type 31 programme, providing the Prime Minister’s priority to grow the economy and support jobs across the UK.

Babcock’s Type 31 will be the heart of the Royal Navy’s surface fleet, deterring aggression and supporting British interests around the world. With a significant UK-based supply chain, this contract is one of many that will support the manufacturing and testing of Type 31 vessels prior to entering the fleet.

DE&S Executive Director Lt. Gen. Paul Marshall said:

As the ship gets closer and closer to entering the Royal Navy, we are very proud of DE&S’ Type 31 team for working together and working so hard to secure this important contract.

Construction of the Type 31 fleet will support approximately 1,250 highly skilled jobs at Babcock and will see the creation of an additional 150 apprenticeships. An additional 1,250 roles in the UK supply chain are also expected to receive support from the programme.

The entire Type 31 fleet is scheduled for delivery by the end of 2028 and service to the Royal Navy by the end of 2030.

Admiral Steve Roberts, Deputy Chief of Ship Acquisition for the Royal Navy, said:

The Royal Navy is excited about the capabilities and flexibility the T31 class will bring. The ship will perform critical maritime security missions and the Type 31 Mission System Shore Integration Facility will play a key role in ensuring the ship is ready and ready to undertake these operations.

The Type 31 will be equipped with innovative technologies and will benefit from MBDA’s Sea Ceptor, a supersonic anti-aircraft missile defense system, 57 mm and two 40 mm Bofors guns, and a 4D radar system.

The Royal Navy’s newest fleet of frigates will perform a variety of roles in operations, including interdiction and disruption of illicit activities at sea, intelligence gathering, defensive engagements and humanitarian assistance. By design, ships also have the ability to adapt to the ever-evolving threats of the 21st century.

Secretary of Defense Acquisition James Cartridge said:

I am pleased to see continued collaboration with the industry to ensure that the critical combat capability of the Type 31 fleet is not only world-leading in capability, but also safe for our personnel.

The Type 31 will be an important asset to the Royal Navy and this significant investment will secure numerous highly skilled jobs at Crawley, in addition to thousands of additional jobs across the entire Type 31 programme.

