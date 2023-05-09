Here’s who misses the checks if the US is on the verge of debt in June





While it’s far from certain exactly how the Treasury Department would handle a default, including whether it would prioritize certain payments or delay payment of government bills, the think tank noted that about $50 billion in Social Security benefits are expected to come out in the first half. June, in addition to more than $20 billion in payments to Medicaid providers, $6 billion in federal salaries, $12 billion in veterans benefits, and $1 billion in SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps.

And those hugely large payments are just a few that could be affected, the Bipartisan Policy Center warned, and do not represent an exhaustive list of all cash flows on any particular day.

The Biden administration has previously dismissed the untested idea of ​​paying some bills but not others, arguing it would be unfair to average Americans, cause widespread economic disruption and prove logistically impossible. A more likely scenario, in the event of a default, is that the Treasury would choose to delay all bills, until there is enough revenue to cover all payments for a given day, the Bipartisan Policy Center said.

The think tanks’ new projection adds urgency to Tuesday’s White House debt ceiling meeting, despite dim prospects for a major breakthrough between Democrats insisting on a direct hike and Republicans demanding concessions majors in exchange for their votes on the debt. What remains uncertain, however, is whether the Treasury Department can limp off to pay the bills until June 15, when quarterly tax receipts would provide a cash injection and likely head off defaults until the end. end of next month.

If the Treasury can delay a default until the end of June, it would be able to tap into about $145 billion in extraordinary new measures, buying the government some more borrowing power through the summer. The coming weeks will provide more clarity on whether Treasury can come in mid-June and give Congress and the White House a longer ramp to negotiate a debt-limiting deal, Shai Akabas said, director of economic policy of the BPC.

I still don’t think it’s time to panic, but it’s definitely time to start worrying, Akabas said, noting that the Treasury is skating on very thin ice next month due to weak cash flow.

The Treasury cash crisis that could cripple the U.S. economy in the coming weeks stems in part from a disappointing tax season, mixed with delayed tax filing deadlines for residents of states like California who find themselves in designated disaster areas, Akabas said.

Other estimates that point to a potential debt catastrophe in early June also point to considerable X-date variability possibly remaining days before the U.S. officially defaults thanks to the often unpredictable nature of debt flows. federal treasury.

After Yellen issued his warning last week, the Independent Congressional Budget Office also said it saw a significantly higher risk that the Treasury would run out of funds in early June.

Mark Zandi, the chief economist at Moodys Analytics, told senators during a budget committee hearing on Thursday that the X date could fall on June 8. He added that the Yellens early warning of June 1 is also very possible, as is the best-case scenario. of August 8.

Distress signals from the government and outside forecasters have done nothing to revive talks between the White House, which is insisting on a sharp increase in the debt ceiling, and Republicans, who are demanding spending cuts in exchange for the lifting of the borrowing limit. The Biden administration declined to negotiate, pledging to keep government funding on a separate track.

A number of Republicans aren’t feeling the pressure either, seeing Yellens’ projection in early June as nothing more than a political ploy to pressure the GOP into swallowing a sharp rise in debt. Akabas said Yellens’ warning is consistent with how the Bipartisan Policy Center analyzes the situation, noting, however, that no risk is too small to report.

Yeah, I don’t think she plays games, Zandi confirmed in an interview last week.

Experts say financial markets are starting to signal trouble ahead amid the debt stalemate, particularly among short-term Treasury yields, and those cracks will only get worse as the country is approaching the limit. The United States also faces a further downgrade in its credit rating, a painful consequence of the debt ceiling impasse that gripped Washington more than a decade ago.

Market pressure is what could ultimately force action, Zandi said.

I don’t think lawmakers will act until they’re pressured to act by the stock market and the bond market saying, if you don’t, this is what will happen, Zandi said. There will be a lot of red on the screen, a lot of 401Ks are going to be diminished, and there will be a lot of angry people.

