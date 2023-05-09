UK’s Best and Worst Airports for Flight Delays Revealed – Full List | british news





The UK’s best and worst airports based on flight delays in 2022 revealed.

Birmingham Airport took the top spot as the airport with the longest average delay per flight departing for the second consecutive year.

PA News Agency’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data analysis considered all scheduled and charter departures and did not include canceled flights.

Figures show that departures from Birmingham Airport in 2022 are on average 30 minutes behind schedule.

This was more than twice as long as the previous year, which also ranked last in punctuality.

An airport spokesperson said operations were “running smoothly” this year, saying the airline industry was “difficult to recover” from after the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Full list of UK airports based on flight punctuality in 2022

Airports are ordered from longest to shortest average delay per departing flight. Birmingham (30′) Manchester (29′) Doncaster Sheffield (29′) Luton (28′) Gatwick (27′) Bristol (26′) Cardiff (24′) Edinburgh (24′) Heathrow (22′) Newcastle ( 21 mins) ) Isle of Man (21 mins) Aberdeen (21 mins) Leeds Bradford (20 mins) Southend (20 mins) Glasgow (19 mins) Stansted (19 mins) Southampton (19 mins) Bournemouth (19 mins) London City (17′) Jersey (17′) Belfast International (16′) Liverpool John Lennon (15′) Belfast City (15′) Exeter (14′) Teeside (14′) East Midlands (13′)

When a flight is significantly delayed, airlines must provide assistance to passengers.

This may include refreshments, lodging and communications.

If the cause of the disruption is under the control of the airline, the passenger shall be entitled to compensation of up to £520. Depends on delay time and flight distance.

More than 10 million people used Birmingham Airport last year, making it the 7th busiest airport in the UK.

In addition to flight delays, many departing passengers had to wait in long queues for hours for check-in and security.

About 50 airlines operate from the airport, including Ryanair, Jet2.com, TUI Airways, Air France and Emirates.

‘Airlines are expected to actively inform passengers about their rights.’

A spokesperson for Birmingham Airport said: “The beginning of 2022 has been devastated by COVID-19.

“After travel restrictions were lifted, the airline industry struggled to recover.

“This year, the first time since 2020 that has not been impacted by COVID, our airports are operating smoothly with customers set to equal or exceed pre-pandemic figures.

“Customers using Birmingham Airport this summer can expect changes to their walking routes as the £40m new security hall is built ready in June 2024.”

CAA Consumer Director Anna Bowles said: “Last year we found that far too many passengers at UK airports faced disappointing levels of delays.

“It is important that consumers experience high-quality service from both the airline and the airport this year.

“Airlines are expected to provide passengers with information about their rights in advance when a flight is disrupted.”

