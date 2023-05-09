WhatsApp considering leaving the UK over online safety bill privacy concerns





WhatsApp’s owner, eta, has warned ministers that it is considering withdrawing the popular personal messaging app from the UK over its ongoing row over a controversial proposed online safety legislation.

Children’s charities and the UK Home Office have raised concerns over the past few years that the tech giant should be held accountable for detecting child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and terrorism content on social media networks.

But Baroness Claire Fox told the House of Lords last week that the online safety bill is putting enormous pressure on tech giants and they may decide to quit Britain and focus on other markets.

These services, like WhatsApp, will potentially leave the UK. This is different from threatening to drive out the storm, she said.

We must remember that they are global platforms. They have systems that work for billions of people around the world. A relatively small market like the UK isn’t something to hurt billions of users around the world.

The tech industry says protecting users’ privacy is key, and companies shouldn’t be able to scan private messages sent by the public. They want a cybersecurity technology called end-to-end encryption built into messaging apps to ensure that messages cannot be seen by anyone outside the party receiving them.

Tech giants claim that end-to-end encryption is critical to fighting online scams, scams, and data leaks.

Meanwhile, some governments and children’s charities claim that pedophiles are using private messaging apps to groom children and share illegal content without service providers ever noticing. They also say things like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, and TikTok should scan photos and messages and alert the police or build technology to do so.

Tech giants say that requiring end-to-end encryption to be lifted violates our human rights, similar to allowing governments to massively spy on the general public.

An Interior Department spokesperson told The Standard: We support strong encryption, but we cannot sacrifice public safety. Tech companies have a moral obligation to ensure that their platforms do not blind themselves and law enforcement to unprecedented levels of child sexual abuse.

The Online Security Act does not indicate a ban on end-to-end encryption, nor does it require services that weaken encryption.

If this is the only effective, proportionate and necessary action, Ofcom may do its best to direct the platform to use approved technology or to develop new technology to accurately identify child sexual abuse content. The sneaky predators are judged.

EU plans to scan private messages

At least 10 European countries have supported plans to force Facebook and Instagram to scan all messages, but such a move would enable massive surveillance of billions of users.

The UK isn’t the only country considering new regulations on social media.

In May 2022, the European Commission proposed a new chat control law. This makes it mandatory for all online services to use artificial intelligence (AI) to scan every single message or email sent for child grooming or CSAM content.

This is similar to the online safety legislation, except that UK legislation is written in a more ambiguous way compared to EU-proposed legislation.

But a new leaked document by European Union Council lawyers, seen by British magazine ComputerWeekly, warns that such a bill would violate EU privacy rights.

It would appear that de facto cybersecurity measures would have to be banned, weakened, or circumvented to normalize the content of communications to detect any kind of CSAM.

Tech companies continue to insist that end-to-end encryption plays an important role in protecting users’ privacy on the Internet, but now 10 European countries are advocating new rules that would allow for comprehensive monitoring of private messages. This includes Ireland, Spain, Italy, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Belgium, Latvia and Lithuania.

Given that Ireland is home to many major tech giants with data centers in Europe, passing such a law would give EU governments access to content for billions of users.

