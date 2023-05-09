Johnson Matthey says UK risks falling behind in race to become green hydrogen global leader | business news





One of Britain’s biggest companies has warned that the UK risks wasting its lead in one of its most important green technologies, as the government is reluctant to support companies.

Johnson Matthey, the chemical and metals company that is now responsible for most of the world’s catalytic converters, told Sky News that the UK has intellectual property that could help it become the world leader in green hydrogen production.

But it warned that the UK risks losing this part of the green industrial revolution, as the US is providing hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies to those making similar products in the US.

In an exclusive interview, CEO Liam Condon said: “Over time, I think the UK risks losing another high-tech industry that could be a global champion.

“Looks like the battery is gone. We’ve lost it. From my point of view, that race is over.

“In hydrogen, the UK can still be the global champion. But we have to act with a sense of urgency.

“If we don’t move with a sense of urgency, we risk losing the next level of innovation as well. Those are the real jobs for the future. The jobs that will secure the future for the next 10 years.”

Condon’s remarks come amid growing dismay at the UK government’s so far refusal to respond to the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a $400 billion green subsidy introduced by the White House.

Although the UK has a more advanced renewable energy system than the US, the legislation is designed to encourage companies to produce green products such as solar panels, batteries or hydrogen plants on US soil.

Many companies, including Johnson Matthey, have begun moving their investments to the United States.

AMTE Power, the UK’s only domestic battery company, recently told Sky News it was considering moving some of its production to the US.

But while many countries, including the US, are struggling to compete with China in battery production, the race to dominate hydrogen is much more open.

Efforts to turn hydrogen into a mainstream energy source are not new and often suffer from excessive hype, but even skeptics agree that the fuel will play an important role in the green transition as a backup energy source, especially when the wind is not blowing. It doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine.

Johnson Matthey produces critical membranes and electrodes used in the most advanced hydrogen fuel cells, not to mention electrolyzers that can convert water into combustible gas without carbon emissions.

However, it has already shifted some of its investments to the US, recently announcing a long-term partnership agreement with US hydrogen company Plug Power.

The prime minister said Britain would have to wait at least until the fall to learn more about its response to the inflation-reducing law, and hinted in a recent Sky News interview that the response might not include many subsidies.

However, Prime Minister Condon said: “The lack of certainty and clarity is a problem today.

“A lot of jobs are being created in the US right now. Some of these jobs could be created in the UK, but not because there is a lack of clarity and certainty.”

A UK government spokesperson said: “We are leading the way in reaching net zero globally and cutting emissions faster than any other G7 country. And the UK is one of the top three countries in the world for record investments in clean energy.

“We are investing £30 billion to support the green industrial revolution, with up to £20 billion for carbon capture, utilization and storage.

“We’ve also launched the hydrogen sector in the UK, announcing the first projects in our £240m net zero hydrogen fund to help deliver this new clean power source. This will create thousands of green jobs and It will help us achieve our goals. Economic growth comes first.”

