Bibi Stockholm: Barges arrive in British waters to accommodate asylum seekers | british news





A huge barge to be used to house asylum seekers off the coast of Dorset has arrived in British waters.

The Bibby Stockholm overnight barge will be docked at Falmouth, Cornwall, for inspection and repair.

The 222-bedroom, three-story vessel will accommodate about 500 single male asylum seekers when it docks at Portland Port in the Dorset coastal town of Weymouth.

It will be ready for use this summer and will run for at least 18 months.

Image: The barge is scheduled to stop at Falmouth, Cornwall, for refurbishment. Image: The 222 bedroom unit will be located in Portland Port, off the coastal town of Weymouth. Image: Bibby Stockholm will be ready to use this summer, according to insiders.

The Home Office said the accommodation would be “basic” accommodation with medical services, catering facilities and 24-hour security and would cost £20,000 per day.

They did not disclose the cost of the rental agreement, but claimed it was “much cheaper than a hotel.”

However, the plan faced criticism from Tory-run Dorset Council and local Conservative MP Richard Drax.

Image: Bibi Stockholm Accommodation Barge Onboard Facility. Photo: Bibby Marine Ltd Image: Bibby Stockholm’s dining facilities. Photo: Bibby Marine Ltd.

Mr Drax threatened legal action against the ‘flotels’ which sparked fears of new tensions in the Conservative Party.

A South Dorset MP, who previously supported strict measures to reduce immigration levels in the UK, said the barges had been “abandoned at our doors” without consulting the Home Office and urged Home Secretary Suella Braverman to scrap the idea.

In April, Secretary Drax described the Portland Port site as a “very, very restricted area” and expressed concern about trapping hundreds of vulnerable people there. He said it would put pressure on the port’s “very small” police force.

He told Sky News that those housed in barges would be bused into the nearby port of Portland, a “summer resort that relies almost entirely on visitors and tourists” with a busy beach not far from the port.

The government has also faced criticism from charities and human rights activists that the accommodations are not suitable for people fleeing the war.

Liverpool-based operator Bibby Marine Limited said last month that the barges were refurbished after being described as “oppressive conditions” used for asylum seekers in the Netherlands.

Portland Port CEO Bill Reeves said:

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak previously said the barges would save taxpayers money, and the government is now spending around £6m a day to accommodate asylum seekers in hotels.

The Times had previously reported that chartering the vessel would cost £15,000 a day, but docking it in Portland would cost upwards of £4,500 a day.

Services including security and catering require additional fees.

However, Labor said the barges are an add-on, not a substitute for hotel accommodations.

Last year, 45,755 people crossed the strait in small boats, and more than 6,000 have arrived so far this year.

