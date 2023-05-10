Could a subscription model drive innovation in US healthcare?





The current reimbursement system in the United States discourages some forms of healthcare innovation. A good example is the development of new antibiotics that are not needed now but may be needed later. A subscription pricing model could solve this problem.

Standard innovation reimbursement methods can discourage the development of high-value healthcare innovations. One remedy is the development of Netflix-like subscription models that involve paying subscription fees for access to drugs and treatments. Such models are already in use in the UK, Australia and Sweden.

Consider antibiotics. Saving lives by developing new antibiotics should be good business, especially because the threat of drug-resistant microbes creates a constant demand for new drugs. But it’s not. New antibiotics must compete with low-cost generics that keep prices low for most clinical applications. Moreover, without demonstrable superiority over existing drugs in the immediate future, new antibiotics cannot command a higher price, even though they could be very useful in the future when needed to treat resistant pathogens. current therapies.

Individual patients and health plans also undervalue new antibiotics. Indeed, they do not consider the public health effects of protecting the general population from drug-resistant microbes when deciding what price they are willing to pay.

Low prices make antibiotics a bad bet, so many pharmaceutical companies refuse to develop them, despite their obvious long-term value to patients and society. The consequence is a very thin pipeline of potential new antibiotics.

The Pasteur law, currently before the US Congress, proposes to stimulate the development of new antibiotics through a subscription model. These pricing models are likely to become an increasingly important feature in the healthcare industry to spur valuable innovation and improve access to new treatments, especially those like gene therapies that come with very high prices. .

To make subscription models work better in healthcare, innovators and leaders can do at least three things:

1. Be clear about the purpose.

Subscription models come in two flavors. The first supports the creation of a valid option, such as antibiotics held in reserve against the rise of drug-resistant pathogens. The second expands access to expensive treatment to populations that might otherwise be excluded from the market. The state of Louisiana has used this second type of subscription model to create access to hepatitis C antiviral drugs for its Medicaid and incarcerated populations.

Each model depends on a distinct type of trust. The opt-in model only works if public and private paying subscribers believe the new treatments, for which they are paying up front, will work as advertised. Part of the opposition to the Pasteur law stems from fears that subscription payments will be spent on substandard drugs. Increasing confidence in the value of the option is key to making this subscription model acceptable to governments, payers and providers.

Access models start with a treatment that everyone already agrees is valuable to patients and seek to make it accessible to as wide a patient population as possible. Essentially, in exchange for a subscription, the pharmaceutical company agrees to make the drug available at a low unit price. The trust issue here is different. The pharmaceutical company must believe that the subscriber can supply a patient population that would otherwise be unattainable with conventional prices.

2. Be patient in negotiations.

Both types of subscription models are an application of a common pricing strategy that economists call a two-part tariff, in which a price is made up of two parts: a subscription fee and a unit fee. This strategy is familiar to anyone who’s been to a bar with high cover charges but relatively low drink prices or a health club with membership fees and a small per workout surcharge. The high cover charge or membership fee ensures the business earns revenue regardless of the volume of drinks consumed or exercise classes taken. The low unit load encourages people to drink or exercise more.

Dual rates offer several advantages. In the case of new antibiotics, they allow drugmakers to make a profit even if payers and suppliers hold the drug in reserve. A two-part pricing strategy can also increase market size compared to traditional pricing based on volume per dose.

However, negotiating subscription fees is difficult because fees determine the distribution of value between innovators and consumers. Subscription fees that are too high allow drug manufacturers to make even higher profits than they could with conventional prices. An overly aggressive take-it-or-leave-it offer from a large buyer, on the other hand, can leave drugmakers with lower profits than conventional prices.

Agreeing on certain principles in advance can facilitate successful negotiations on subscription fees. For example, the parties could establish limits on the exploitation of negotiation advantages. Such forbearance could take the form of rules or agreements that tie revenues under the subscription model to a certain percentage of what they might be under traditional pricing. Alternatively, the parties could agree to equally share the additional value created by the subscription model.

3. Align with professional and social standards.

Our research on innovation has revealed that providers and society as a whole may greet with indifference, even contempt, potentially useful innovations in the health sector if they do not conform to professional and social standards. New clinical or commercial practices perceived as favoring a financial interest to the detriment of ethical duties and obligations are particularly provocative. One example is the national backlash against health maintenance organizations (HMOs) in the United States in the 1990s, when HMOs were so unpopular that they were regularly portrayed as villains in popular entertainment.

There were similar reactions to subscription models. Some of the most effective opposition to the Pasteur law has come from doctors who perceive the plan as ethically questionable because, in their view, it favors the financial interests of pharmaceutical companies at the expense of patients.

In contrast, Louisiana’s access model is widely seen as making lifesaving medicines available to people who otherwise could not afford them. As such, it has been hailed by Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, and many others as a way to reduce health inequities.

Subscription models will be accepted as long as they are perceived by providers and the public as furthering healing and health goals. Payers and innovators would do well to keep this lesson in mind when designing their models.

The United States is a country with an extraordinary capacity for innovation. The challenge for the health sector is to harness this capacity to make health care both better and cheaper. New ways of reimbursing innovation, such as subscription models, have an important role to play in meeting this challenge.

