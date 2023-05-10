Why You Should Never Bet on UK House Prices





Tuesday, May 9, 2023 6:00 AM

Just as the UK economy ignored gloomy forecasts – banks thought we were headed for a long slump and ditched the phone – so did the housing market (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Do you remember the beginning of the year?

UK house prices have reversed sharply in recent months. And we expect higher mortgage rates to bring about at least a 12% price correction, Capital Economics said at the time.

This is from last week’s building society nationwide. Annual house price growth in April was negative at negative 2.7%, but there were tentative signs of a recovery with prices rising 0.5% over the month.

April’s gains came after seven consecutive months of relatively modest declines. Not the well-foreseen cataclysmic collapse. Not yet.

In fact, other home price trackers suggest prices have barely fallen.

The Rightmoves index has fallen into negative territory in just three of the past 12 months. Halifax said prices were up more than 1% in March compared to the same period in 2022.

read more

Attend the Bank of England, Reserve Bank and Central Bank final bill.

It’s easy to see why experts warned of a house price correction similar to what Britain experienced in the early 1990s.

Mortgage rates have yet to fully come down from the stratospheric peak reached after Liz Trusss spent a $45 billion tax cut mini-budget unplanned.

According to data provider Moneyfacts, the typical two-year mortgage rate jumped from 2.38 per cent per annum to 5.79 per cent through January 2023. A similar increase was recorded for five-year mortgages.

Home prices have risen cumulatively by at least 10% since the pandemic, which saw a unique surge in demand for large, out-of-town properties with gardens.

Under these circumstances, it was predicted that many buyers would live their homeownership dream one more day.

The housing market has two main indicators of home affordability. What is the average price as a multiple of average income and what percentage of the average household’s monthly budget is spent on mortgage payments.

Both are heavily stretched. A price adjustment seemed like a very reasonable bet.

The housing market is also very sensitive to unemployment forecasts heading into 2023, with the Bank of England projecting it to be close to 5% by the end of the year.

There have also been real concerns and still worry about families taking the hardest hit on their standard of living on record, eroding their ability to drive home purchases.

In short, everything was pretty bleak. But just as the UK economy defied gloomy forecasts, the bank thought we were headed for a recession and dumped the housing market as well.

Figures from the bank last week showed that about 52,000 mortgage approvals were higher than expected in March.

Real estate broker Savills said in its latest market update that demand is likely to continue to pick up as mortgage rates fall, with some buyers holding back to secure more attractive mortgage deals later this year.

Unemployment has also remained low for decades, albeit buoyed by the departure of older Britons from the labor force, which needs to bolster confidence in banks that can extend home loans. Consumer confidence is going well.

So you bet everything on rising house prices? Fundamentals suggest there is still reason to doubt that home prices will eventually be much lower by the end of the year. As Capital Economics’ Andrew Wishart points out, the sharp drop in mortgage rates since the ‘mini’ budget is over.

Bank Governor Andrew Bailey and colleagues are expected to raise rates for the 12th time in a row on Thursday, possibly 25 basis points to 4.5%.

The difference between what lenders pay to fund their mortgages and what they charge for those products has narrowed considerably, allowing them to start raising rates to widen their margins.

First-time buyers still have little incentive to enter the market. Help to Buy is over (Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is considering bringing it back with a fresh coat of paint), and the demand pool remains untapped as buying a home is still more expensive than renting.

Britons who don’t spare a dime may be more motivated to replenish spent savings than to save cash for a fortune in a cost-of-living crisis.

And with more US bank failures after Silicon Valley and the First Republic, risky lenders retreat from credit markets.

The current trajectory of house prices is anyone’s guess. The grim recession predictions have been canned as the economy has performed much better than everyone expected.

Maybe the same goes for house prices?

Homeowners will certainly want you to, although first-time buyers may want something different.

read more

Inflation reignites in Britain as economic powerhouse moves away from recession

what i am reading

A better-than-fearful start to the year in the economy is bolstering households’ confidence in their personal finances. Families are much more optimistic about their income levels in the coming months, according to the Deutsche Banks household survey, which comes out every few months. Satisfying the need to save, with a 4-point increase in willingness to save in the survey. Poor and middle-income households were the most likely to expect to increase their savings, which is odd given that they have been hit the hardest by the soaring cost of living. Wealthy households are slightly less inclined, perhaps because they already benefit from higher interest rates.

may have missed

Britons withdrew a record $4.8 billion from banks after SVB and Credit Suisse went bankrupt, figures from the Bank of England released last week. That’s a lot of cash. Part of that may have been driven by concerns about the health of the UK banking system. Much of the money is piled up in government-guaranteed national savings and investment schemes where lenders provide full support on all capital versus 85,000 insurance. Others may have made a lot of money to get a relatively higher return. Speculation is accelerating that the Bank of England is forcing lenders to hold more cash to withstand future banking operations. This will weaken the incentive for customers to withdraw money from their accounts.

Similar Tagged Content: Section Category Related Items

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cityam.com/why-you-should-never-ever-bet-against-uk-house-prices/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos