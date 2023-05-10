His Season of Psychological Warfare on the American Frontier | US-Mexico border





On April 8, three young Venezuelan men were arrested in El Paso, Texas, where they had just crossed the border from Ciudad Jarez, Mexico. They were among 183,000 undocumented people who were reportedly apprehended by the United States Border Patrol that month, which the Reuters news agency said was a 13% increase from March.

I had met these three men in February in Panama when they and their three fellow Colombian travelers emerged from the traumatic stretch of corpse-infested jungle known as the Darin Gap. Over the next month and a half, the seven of us kept in continuous contact on WhatsApp, and I had undertaken an informal fundraising campaign which involved pestering wealthy acquaintances to send me money that I could transfer to my friends to help offset the costs of undocumented migrants. movement.

Chief among these costs is the official extortion that currently reigns in Central America and Mexico. Police, immigration personnel and other agents of the state have wholeheartedly adopted the same sinister logic as the criminal groups that prey on asylum seekers, a logic of extracting money to people who have nothing to spare and who often migrate for this very reason.

Of course, the blame for this whole twisted arrangement lies fundamentally with my own country, the United States, whose unilateral sanctity of the border has spawned a thriving international anti-migrant industry and made seeking asylum very deadly.

My Venezuelan friends were held for six days in a detention center in Texas, during which time they were only allowed one shower. They were then airlifted, handcuffed and leg cuffed, to Arizona and dumped across the border in the town of Nogales in the Mexican state of Sonora.

One of the three, a 21-year-old from Caracas named Johan, would later describe the disorienting experience as psychologically manipulative torture, a revealing introduction, he said, into the true nature of the country for which he had risked his life.

In Nogales, Johan informed me via WhatsApp that he could no longer provide me with his usual daily assurance that he would be fine, as it had inevitably become clear that personal safety was no longer even a remote possibility. I then convinced him to ditch the American dream and instead travel to Europe, which, for all its blatant xenophobic flaws, is at least easily accessible by Venezuelans with passports.

The problem of Johan’s lack of a passport was solved when I spontaneously became best friends with the Venezuelan Embassy in Mexico City. An official told me that, although the embassy unfortunately lacked passport-making materials, they could provide Johan with a permit to travel without a passport to Caracas, so that his travel document could be processed there and that they don’t even judge him for the life choices he made. And he left.

Meanwhile, Johans, two fellow Venezuelans, returned to Ciudad Jurez to attempt the crossing to El Paso again. They have been without news since May 1.

As for the three Colombians who also undertook this same initial crossing of the American border on April 8, two were briefly detained in Texas and then released with unintelligible paper from the United States Department of Homeland Security informing them that they had been arrested and placed in removal proceedings. . They were ordered to appear at a later date at a hearing in New York, 3,500 km (2,175 miles) northeast.

The third Colombian, a 17-year-old named Julin, remains in indefinite detention in Tampa, Florida, where he was transferred from El Paso, just 2,800 km (1,740 miles) away. Back in Panama, Julin told me that he wasn’t even sure he would do well by going north, but that he felt obliged to try to help his mother financially.

Plus, he told me, he was always there to listen to me if I ever needed to talk.

And while Julin may not be available to listen right now, we have to talk about the psychological warfare currently raging on the American frontier. The willful arbitrariness, ambiguity and chaos that emanates from the US asylum and migration apparatus, taking place against a backdrop of ever-present danger, works wonders in terms of eroding enemy morale, that is, the impoverished asylum seeker who often flees the attacks inflicted by the United States. disaster in the first place and whose undocumented work is in fact vital to the US economy.

The United States operates on the assumption that psychological torment and bodily anguish discourage asylum claims and migration, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. After all, you can’t deter desperate people who have nothing to lose, although you can certainly make their trajectories far deadlier.

Certainly, the effects of psychological warfare are amplified by the unique reality of the American frontier, which is not confined to a single geographic line but rather is quite ubiquitous stretching from the Darin Gap to Tapachula, Chiapas, Ciudad Jurez and everywhere in between. both. and beyond where asylum seekers are reminded that their lives are, for all intents and purposes, meaningless.

Now, with the May 11 expiration of the Donald Trump-era Title 42 policy, which allows the United States to summarily deport asylum seekers, using the coronavirus pandemic as a pretext, the administration of President Joe Bidens has offered a noble substitute, which kind amounts to banning the whole concept of asylum.

In support of his new plan, Biden has pledged to deploy an additional 1,500 U.S. troops to the U.S. border with Mexico, bringing the number of active duty troops there to 4,000 as if there were the slightest doubt that psychological border warfare involves a very physical side, too.

And yet sometimes humanity prevails in the face of a totally dehumanizing system. The other day in Caracas, Johan was able to hug his mother for the first time in five years because, before embarking on the perilous month and a half journey to the United States, he had worked as a laborer in Colombia and had not been able to pull themselves together. money for a home visit.

I hope Julin can one day hug her mother again. But right now, he’s just another victim of America’s war on asylum.

