British police express regret over coronation arrest of Republican leader

[1/2] Member of the Republic and author of the book Abolition of the Monarchy, Graham Smith, attends a pre-Commonwealth Service anti-monarchy demonstration outside Westminster Abbey in London. read more

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) – British police have expressed regret over arresting anti-monarchy protesters at King Charles’ coronation and have said they will not face criminal charges after the security response was criticized for being coercive.

London Metropolitan Police said six arrests were made on Saturday under the new powers of the Public Order Act, a law restricting protests that came into effect days before the coronation, the biggest ceremony seen in Britain for 70 years.

As the crowd gathered, police arrested the leader of the anti-monarchist movement, the Republic, and six members who had planned to take part in the biggest protest.

The incident cast a shadow over a weekend of largely positive coverage of the royal family.

Police said the arrests were made because the protesters were in possession of items that could be used to detain them at the coronation site. Republic said the item was to secure the banner.

Police said an investigative team later looked into the item and no further action would be taken. Police expressed “regret” for the protesters to stop them.

Republic chief executive Graham Smith, one of the six protesters arrested, said he had previously told police what kinds of substances they would be carrying and where they would be.

“We believe the decision was prearranged before we even arrived to arrest us,” he told Reuters. “If they tried to curtail our publicity, it backfired enormously. What happened went global.”

Smith said police apologized directly to him on Monday but planned to talk to a lawyer about pursuing legal action.

Government ministers said police faced a difficult situation in their efforts to stem the dangerous mess.

The arrests were criticized by civil liberties groups.

“This is what you would expect to see in Moscow, not London,” said Yasmine Ahmed, UK director of Human Rights Watch.

Reporting: Sarah Young Editing: William Schomberg

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sarah Young

Thomson Reuters

Sarah reports on UK breaking news, with a focus on UK businesses. She worked for 12 years in the UK office, covering everything from airlines to energy, royalty, politics and sport. She is a keen open water swimmer.

