International
British police express regret over coronation arrest of Republican leader
LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) – British police have expressed regret over arresting anti-monarchy protesters at King Charles’ coronation and have said they will not face criminal charges after the security response was criticized for being coercive.
London Metropolitan Police said six arrests were made on Saturday under the new powers of the Public Order Act, a law restricting protests that came into effect days before the coronation, the biggest ceremony seen in Britain for 70 years.
As the crowd gathered, police arrested the leader of the anti-monarchist movement, the Republic, and six members who had planned to take part in the biggest protest.
The incident cast a shadow over a weekend of largely positive coverage of the royal family.
Police said the arrests were made because the protesters were in possession of items that could be used to detain them at the coronation site. Republic said the item was to secure the banner.
Police said an investigative team later looked into the item and no further action would be taken. Police expressed “regret” for the protesters to stop them.
Republic chief executive Graham Smith, one of the six protesters arrested, said he had previously told police what kinds of substances they would be carrying and where they would be.
“We believe the decision was prearranged before we even arrived to arrest us,” he told Reuters. “If they tried to curtail our publicity, it backfired enormously. What happened went global.”
Smith said police apologized directly to him on Monday but planned to talk to a lawyer about pursuing legal action.
Government ministers said police faced a difficult situation in their efforts to stem the dangerous mess.
The arrests were criticized by civil liberties groups.
“This is what you would expect to see in Moscow, not London,” said Yasmine Ahmed, UK director of Human Rights Watch.
Reporting: Sarah Young Editing: William Schomberg
Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.
Sarah Young
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-police-express-regret-over-coronation-arrest-republican-leader-2023-05-09/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- British police express regret over coronation arrest of Republican leader
- Get ready for *another* new T14: USA Law School Rankings to be released this week
- LA actor was scammed out of nearly $5,000 by someone claiming to be well-known casting director Jeff Hardwick
- Class of 2023: Childhood fascination leads to innovation in Victor Mukolla’s undergraduate studies. VTx
- At least 22 killed as tourist boat capsizes in Kerala
- Prime Minister highlights five agendas in bilateral meeting with Jokowi
- Pioneering opera star Grace Bumbry has diedExBulletin
- Novak Djokovic looking for 7th title in Rome
- Newark nonprofit works with a sewing instructor to create a prom dress for a student
- How Google protects anchor text signals from spam sites
- 10 wooden decks passed earthquake test
- Donald Trump found guilty of sexually abusing writer E Jean Carroll in civil trial