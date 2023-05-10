US Open Cup live stream, how to watch: LAFC travel to Monterey Bay, Charlotte FC host Orlando and more





The Lamar Hunt US Open Cup now has the final round of entry as teams from the top half of MLS entered the knockout stages. In a round dominated by MLS clubs, there remain eight USL Championship teams that will seek to spring cups. The New York Red Bulls will also host DC United, but Gerhard Struber will not oversee the team after he and the team parted ways on Monday.

Struber left by mutual consent as the team scored the second fewest goals in the league. His assistant Troy Lesesne will take charge of the team until the arrival of a new coach. The team will immediately have a chance to show what they can do before resuming play in MLS, but what else is there to watch in the Open Cup. this week that the last 16 will be fixed?

CBS Sports Golazo Network Schedule

Tuesday, May 9 Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network) Monterey Bay vs. LAFC, 10:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Wednesday, May 10 FC Cincinnati vs. NYCFC, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network) LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Be sure to check out the full list of games airing this week on the CBS Sports Golazo Network

Other Open Cup matches

Tuesday, May 9 Inter Miami vs. Charleston Battery, 7 p.m. (Bleacher Report app, YouTube) New York Red Bulls vs. DC United, 7:30 p.m. (YouTube) New England vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds, 7:30 p.m. (YouTube) Chicago Fire vs. St. Louis City, 8 p.m. (Bleacher Report app, YouTube) Minnesota United vs. Philadelphia Union, 8:30 p.m. (Bleacher Report app, YouTube) Sacramento Republic vs. Colorado Rapids, 10:30 p.m. (Bleacher Report app, Youtube)

Wednesday, May 10 Loudon United vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m. (Bleacher Report App, YouTube) Birmingham Legion vs. Memphis 901, 8 p.m. (YouTube) Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. (YouTube) Nashville SC vs. FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. (Bleacher Report app, YouTube) Austin FC vs. New Mexico United, 9 p.m. (Bleacher Report app, YouTube) Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m. (Bleacher Report app, YouTube)

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast, where your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could want to know about the beautiful game in the United States.

A chance to jog the season for the Galaxy?

It’s no secret that things aren’t going well in Los Angeles. Chichirito’s frustration is coming out openly and with more losses, Greg Vanney is in the hot seat and failing to get this team back in shape could lead to a desperately needed rebuild. The Galaxy aren’t playing in an easy game either, as the Sounders will want the win after losing to league bottom Sporting Kansas City.

Can the Sacramento Republic keep running?

After reaching the final against Orlando City last season, Sacramento are back in the round of 16. The club have already eliminated Oakland Roots SC but they will have a bigger challenge against the Rapids. They are a team that are comfortable with MLS teams and, more importantly, they will also be supported by their home fans. After a slow start to the season, Sacramento also has the best defense in the USL, allowing just two goals in eight games played. They can remove the “cupset” in this game.

Monterey Bay History

Monterey Bay enjoys a unique Open Cup advantage by hosting defending MLS champions LAFC. The stars will come to town and although it will be a tough game, Cardenale Stadium will see one of the greatest games in Monetrey Bay history and just staying close will be a win for them. LAFC is another team looking to bounce back from losing in MLS so stars like Denis Bouanga and Carlos Vela can feature.

