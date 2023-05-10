Fast facts on moms in the United States for Mother’s Day





A mother kisses her newborn baby. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The experience of being a mother in the United States has changed in recent decades as more women attend college, delay motherhood, and remain in the workforce after the birth of their children. Still, working mothers generally take on more care responsibilities at home than fathers and that was especially true during the coronavirus pandemic.

For Mother’s Day, here’s a look at what motherhood looks like in the United States today, drawn from government data and surveys from the Pew Research Center.

The Pew Research Center conducted this analysis ahead of Mother’s Day 2023 to provide insight into the demographics and experiences of mothers in the United States. The analysis is based on government data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics American Time Use Survey, as well as survey data from the Center. Links to the methodology and questions of the Center’s surveys and analyzes can be found in the text of the analysis.

White, Black, and Asian adults include only those who are non-Hispanic and identify as one race. Hispanics are of any race.

The average age of mothers at first birth in the United States has steadily increased over the past decade. In 2021, the average woman first gave birth at age 27.3, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was up from 2011, when the average mother was 25.6 when her first child was born.

Although the average age of mothers at first birth has increased across all racial and ethnic groups, some differences exist among them. In 2021, black and Hispanic mothers were on average younger at the birth of their first child (25.5 years for both groups) than white (28.1) and Asian (31.2) mothers. First-time Native American or Alaska Native mothers were the youngest, on average (23.9 years).

The number of children women in the United States have in their lifetime has declined over time, according to Census Bureau data. At the end of the 1970s, women at the end of their reproductive life (40 to 44 years old) had on average more than three children. In 2020, women had around two children on average, a fairly stable number for more than two decades. Most of this decline occurred between 1976 and the mid-1990s.

Better educated women have on average fewer children during their lifetime. For example, between 1976 and 2022, women aged 40 to 44 with at least a bachelor’s degree had an average of 1.75 children, while women without a high school diploma had an average of 2.99 children.

Moms spend more time with their kids than dads, especially when their kids are young, according to data from the 2021 U.S. Time Use Survey. under 6s spent an average of 7.5 hours a day on childcare, while fathers spent 5.3 hours.

While with their young children, these mothers spent 2.7 hours a day on care work. Fathers spent 1.6 hours a day on caregiving activities.

Mothers with children aged 6 to 12 reported spending an average of 5.7 hours a day on childcare, while fathers spent 4.2 hours. Mothers of teens aged 13 to 17 also spent more time doing this than fathers (3.8 hours versus 3 hours).

In opposite-sex couples, mothers report taking on more childcare responsibilities than their spouse or partner, while fathers are more likely to say these tasks are split about evenly, according to a Pew Research survey. Center conducted in the fall of 2022.

Among mothers who are married or living with a partner, the majority of mothers with children under 18 say they do more when it comes to managing their children’s schedules and activities (78%) and comforting or to emotionally support their children (58%). The majority (65%) of mothers with school-aged children say they do more than their partner to help their children with homework or other schoolwork. And 57% of mothers with children under 5 say they do more to meet their children’s basic needs, such as feeding, bathing or changing diapers.

Consistent with previous surveys, perceptions of who bears the most childcare responsibilities differ by gender among married and cohabiting parents in opposite-sex relationships.

Previous research has found that working mothers are more likely to shoulder heavier household and caregiving burdens, and many of the tasks that mothers take on in family life have become even more difficult in the COVID-19 pandemic. 19.

Moms are more likely than dads to say parenting is more difficult than expected, according to the fall 2022 survey. About two-thirds of moms (66%) and a slim majority of dads (58%) say being a parent is a lot or a little more difficult than they thought. This includes 30% of moms and 20% of dads who say it’s a lot harder than expected.

A larger proportion of mothers than fathers also report that parenting is tiring (47% vs. 34%) and stressful (33% vs. 24%) all or most of the time.

The vast majority of mothers find parenthood enjoyable and rewarding, according to the same survey. Overall, 83% of moms say parenting is fun for them most often (56%) or all the time (27%). Eight in ten mothers say parenting is rewarding most or all of the time, with 37% saying it is always.

According to the Fall 2022 survey, being a parent is a key part of most mothers’ personal identity. The vast majority of mothers (88%) say being a parent is the most or one of the most important aspects of who they are as a person, and around a third (35%) say it’s the most important aspect of who they are as a person. most important aspect. While an equally large share of fathers (85%) say being a parent is among the most important aspects of their identity, they are less likely than mothers to say it is the most important: 24% say.

Note: This is an update to an article originally published on May 8, 2019.

Carolina Arago is a research associate specializing in social and demographic trends at the Pew Research Center.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2023/05/09/facts-about-u-s-mothers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos