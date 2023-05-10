How those fleeing Ukraine have inspired US border policies





WASHINGTON (AP) Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, refugees from the threatened nation began showing up at Mexico’s border with the United States. About 1,000 Ukrainians a day flew to Tijuana on tourist visas, desperate to reach American soil.

The volume crushed the country’s busiest border crossing in San Diego. In Tijuana, thousands of Ukrainians slept in a municipal gymnasium in hopes of a chance to cross to the United States

In response, the Biden administration announced that it would admit up to 100,000 Ukrainians for two years if they applied online, had financial support and entered through an airport. At the same time, border authorities turned away Ukrainians who arrived on foot at the US border.

The Democratic administration deemed those policies so effective that a similar model became the centerpiece of a broader border policy rolled out in earnest on Thursday as coronavirus pandemic restrictions that had allowed U.S. officials to refuse quickly migrants crossing illegally come to an end.

The results are sure to be a test for President Joe Biden, who is seeking re-election as the border returns to the political spotlight and Republicans seek to cast him as lenient on security.

Our model is to build legal avenues and then impose legal consequences on those who do not use those legal avenues, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said last month.

It’s a shift from the more open immigration policies that characterized Bidens’ first year as president to an approach that combines stronger enforcement with expanded legal channels and diplomacy.

The policies have been criticized by the left as being too similar to former President Donald Trumps. Others question whether everything Biden is doing will stop the flow of migrants along the southern border, and whether the new policies can survive expected legal challenges and lack of resources.

But some immigration experts believe it can be a balanced approach that results in fewer illegal crossings while providing sanctuary for those fleeing persecution.

I think they have a fighting chance, over time, to turn this into a real system that is both fairer and more controllable, said Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank on immigration.

This account is based in part on interviews with more than a dozen current and former administration officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

In his first month in office, Biden signed a series of executive actions to undo Trump-era policies. He has backed legislation to illegally pave the way to citizenship for millions of people in the country. He stacked his administration with immigrant advocates eager to push back against what they saw as Trump’s anti-immigrant policies.

But alarm bells rang almost immediately when nearly 19,000 children traveling alone were stopped at the border in March 2021. Senior officials met twice a week to strategize, moving children from heavily overcrowded border patrol facilities to emergency shelters, including convention centers in California and military bases in Texas.

While the number of unaccompanied children has fallen, a daily dashboard monitored by senior officials showed that overall arrivals continued to rise, particularly families.

Most people who arrive illegally at the US border are fleeing persecution or poverty in their home country. They apply for asylum and have generally been allowed to enter the United States to await their case. This process can take years in a strained immigration court system, and it has prompted increasing numbers of people to come to the border hoping to enter the United States.

Although many apply for asylum, the legal route is narrow and most do not meet the standard.

By the time Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, many officials closely linked to immigration advocacy groups had left the administration, some exasperated that their views weren’t gaining more traction and believing that Biden didn’t wasn’t as focused on the US-Mexico border. as it was on other issues. This left officials with more centrist views.

Mayorkas and others feared the Ukrainians would be safe while traveling and that their circuitous route to the United States would further strain border resources. This led to the Union for Ukraine policy, under which 128,000 people were allowed to enter the United States, with tens of thousands more approved to come. And the number of Ukrainians coming on foot basically stopped.

We built at incredible speed and it turned out to be a success,” said Mayorkas.

The administration focused on other people arriving at the border illegally who could not be easily returned to their home countries. Venezuelans had become the second-largest nationality on the border after Mexicans, and in October 2022 they became the second group to which the policy would apply. If they crossed illegally on foot, 24,000 would be sent back across the border to Mexico. If they came by plane, with sponsors, the United States would welcome 24,000.

Meanwhile, Cubans and Nicaraguans had pushed illegal crossings to the highest levels ever in December, as Fox News carried live reports of hundreds of migrants waiting under the banner: Bidens Border Crisis.

Republican-led states had taken legal action to keep COVID-19 restrictions in place. And Biden officials have been waiting to see if a bipartisan immigration bill in Congress could actually pass. This was not the case.

So, in January, Biden announced that the policy would again be extended to people from Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua, and they increased the number of people: 30,000 people from each of the four nationalities would be allowed to enter as long as they would arrive by plane and that they would pass the background checks. and had sponsors. Mexico has agreed to take back the same number of those four countries that cross the border illegally.

We can’t stop people from making the trip, but we can compel them to come here in an orderly fashion under US law, Biden said in announcing the policy.

Soon, the administration was reporting that Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans accounted for just 3% of illegal crossings in March, down from 40% in December.

The United States has now declared the COVID-19 emergency over, and restrictions will end this week that have allowed US authorities to turn back migrants more than 2.8 million times since March 2020.

The Biden administration has bolstered its showpiece policy with other measures aimed at cracking down on the border and opening up other avenues for migrants.

Last week, the administration said it would admit 100,000 people from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador who come to reunite with their families in the United States. New immigration centers in Guatemala, Colombia and possibly elsewhere will file applications to come to the United States.

But border authorities are also speeding up the process for asylum seekers, to deport those who fail more quickly. And his finalizing a new rule similar to a Trump policy that has been blocked in court to make it extremely difficult for anyone crossing another country, such as Mexico, to reach the US border to gain asylum.

Meanwhile, the number of Venezuelans crossing the border illegally is increasing again. Administration officials are waiting to see if this is a temporary issue related to the end of COVID-19 restrictions.

Mayorkas acknowledged the concerns while touring the Rio Grande Valley in Texas last week. Ultimately, he said, there is no substitute for congressional action.

We have a plan, we are executing this plan, Mayorkas said. Fundamentally, however, we are working within a broken immigration system that for decades has been in desperate need of reform.

Spagat reported from San Diego.

