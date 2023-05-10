Sacramento Republic FC take on MLS’s Colorado Rapids in US Open Cup





Sacramento Republic FC’s ‘mighty underdog’ takes on MLS’s Colorado Rapids in US Open Cup

Updated: 10:37 a.m. PDT May 9, 2023

Sacramento Republic FC are looking for a “cupset” when the team takes on their first Major League Soccer opponent of the 2023 US Open Cup on Tuesday at Cal Expo’s Heart Health Park. The tournament, also called the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, dates back to 1913 as the oldest competition in American football. It’s similar to cup competitions in Europe, where smaller clubs compete against those of bigger teams. The winning club gets $300,000 and a place in the 2024 Concacaf Champions League. Republic FC have won two US Open Cup matches so far this year and next face Colorado Rapids in the round of 16. lately. The Colorado Rapids are undefeated in their last eight games, according to a game preview on SacRepublicFC.com. “It’s going to be a tough night for us,” said Republic FC president and general manager Todd Dunivant. “I think we need to focus on the role we were very comfortable in, which is being an underdog. We feel like a strong underdog at this point.” Republic FC will be aiming to qualify for the round of 16 with star captain Rodrigo RoRo Lpez has been sidelined after recently undergoing successful surgery to repair the right tendon in his leg. Yet Republic FC also have reason to be optimistic. The team leads its Western Conference in the USL Championship and is tied for the most points in the league overall. They’re the only undefeated USL Championship team in the league so far this season. The guys are playing really well, Dunivant said. We had a very good player base and a core of players that we were able to bring back from last year’s very successful team and we built on that. losing to a fourth, Orlando City SC, in the final. They will also rely on the support of the fans and hope to benefit from home advantage. As an incentive, the club is offering $5 draft beers from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. weight “. The game will start at 7:30 p.m. Click here for tickets.

