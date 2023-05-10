Biden: US-Mexico border will be ‘chaotic for a while’





WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden predicted on Tuesday that the U.S.-Mexico border would be chaotic for some time when pandemic restrictions end, as 550 active-duty troops begin arriving and migrants wonder if and when to cross.

The restrictions have been in place since 2020 and have allowed US authorities to quickly return migrants across the border. They end later this week and the United States is putting in place a set of new policies that will crack down on illegal crossings while giving migrants a legal route to the United States if they apply online through a government app. a sponsor and pass antecedents. checks.

Biden said his administration was working to make the change orderly. But that remains to be seen, he told reporters. It’s going to be chaotic for a while.

Biden and Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador met for about an hour on Tuesday to discuss the border. Mexico shares a 1,951-mile border with the United States, so the nation is key to the success of any US plan to control immigration on the southern border.

Migrants are already arriving. About 100 people, mostly from Colombia, crossed the border before dawn on Tuesday and walked nearly two hours through remote, rock-strewn mountains east of San Diego to a sandy plateau where Border Patrol agents watched them.

Andres Barra, 39, left Colombia on Friday, flew to Tijuana, Mexico, and paid a smuggler $300 to guide him to a mountaintop near the officers, where they surrendered. He fled Colombia because frequent robberies and extortion made his life difficult.

He said he wanted to enter the United States while the restrictions were still in place because he had heard it would be more difficult after Thursday.

It won’t be so easy anymore, he said.

Agents in the relatively quiet U.S. Border Patrol sector of El Centro, Calif., arrested about 260 migrants a day over a four- or five-day period through Sunday, up from about 90 a day the previous week, Gregory said. Bovino, the head of the sector. On Monday, officers found migrants from 22 countries.

In the Mexican border town of Reynosa, across from McAllen, Texas, groups distributed flyers on Tuesday explaining in English and Haitian Creole how to register for the CBP One app that the United States uses to allow migrants to make an appointment to try to obtain admission to the United States

Standing in the central plaza of Reynosas on Tuesday, Phanord Renel of Haiti said he would not risk being evicted for crossing. We don’t want to go back there (Haiti) because the situation there is very complicated, he said. If we can’t cross, we have to bear it here, maybe the government will do something for us, but crossing illegally no.

U.S. and international law gives migrants the right to seek asylum. However, the United States has used Title 42 of a Public Health Act to deport migrants without asylum 2.8 million times since March 2020 on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The Biden administration has said it is ready for whatever happens after Title 42 ends, though it has also repeatedly criticized Congress for not making changes. to the country’s immigration system.

We believe we have a solid process to deal with what is going to happen after the title 42 lifts. the border, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

The troop movement is part of efforts to enhance security along the southern border, but they will primarily be used to help monitor and monitor the border, or perform data entry and support, and are only in no case there to interact with migrants. , says Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon Press Secretary. The goal is to free up U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel to perform law enforcement activities.

At least some of the active duty troops will be used near El Paso, Texas, he said, adding that CBP will decide where the forces go. More than 900 additional soldiers, marines and airmen will follow by the end of May.

About 2,500 National Guard personnel are already deployed across all areas of the border, providing an array of support to CBP, including surveillance, detection and airlift. Separately, Texas National Guard troops also work along the border under state authority.

Even with COVID-19 asylum restrictions still in place, the administration has seen record numbers of people crossing the border. The Biden administrations’ plan aims to crack down on those who cross illegally and by creating new pathways intended to provide alternatives to the dangerous and often deadly journey.

Some migrants have been spurred on by misinformation from smugglers or widespread rumors about what the changes will mean for their chances of being able to stay in the United States.

It’s a very complicated legal system and it’s getting harder and harder to communicate the realities of our clients, said Daniel Berlin of the International Rescue Committee. While we try to communicate the most accurate and up-to-date information we have, smugglers, traffickers and other malicious actors are communicating false information.

The effects were also felt far from the southern border. In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued an emergency statement in response to a tenfold increase in the number of asylum seekers arriving in the city in need of temporary shelter and other forms of assistance.

Chicago officials have warned for several weeks that its shelters cannot accommodate the largest number of migrants arriving daily since late April. Migrants have taken refuge in police stations or city airports because city-run shelters are full.

Associated Press reporters Rebecca Santana, Elliot Spagat in Imperial, California, Mark Stevenson in Mexico City, Katie Foody in Chicago, Gerardo Carrillo in Reynosa, Mexico contributed to this report.

