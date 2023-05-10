Russian-Ukrainian War Latest News: Vladimir Putin’s Lonely Little Tank in the World Seen at Victory Day Parade





Vladimir Putin accuses the West of creating a true cult of Nazism

Ukraine’s defense ministry mocked Moscow’s display of a Soviet-era tank during a grand Victory Day celebration attended by Vladimir Putin.

On this Victory Day, Russia had exactly one tank rolling through Russia’s Red Square. T-34 first produced in 1940. Good luck to the loneliest little chariot in the world. The Pentagon said in the video it was a tribute to Russia.

Putin yesterday opened the long-awaited annual celebration of victory in World War II by marching troops across Red Square while simultaneously firing cruise missiles at Kiev.

In a fiery 10-minute speech in front of the Kremlin walls, the Russian president thundered at the Western world’s elite, saying that civilization was at a decisive turning point.

It comes as the Pentagon confirms Ukraine’s claim that it shot down a Russian Kinzhal missile that Moscow touted as capable of reaching unstoppable hypersonic speeds.

I can confirm that they shot down a Russian missile using the Patriot missile defense system, said Public Affairs Secretary Pat Ryder.

Key PointsShow Latest Update 1683689294Ukraine Mock Putin Victory Day Parade: World’s Loneliest Little Tank’

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry mocked Moscow’s display of a tank at a Victory Day ceremony attended by Vladimir Putin.

On this Victory Day, Russia had exactly one tank rolling through Russia’s Red Square. T-34 first produced in 1940. Good luck to the loneliest little tank in the world,” the Pentagon said in the video, a tribute to Russia.

Arfan Rai May 10, 2023 04:28

1683698107Russia marches solo tank to avoid domestic criticism, says Pentagon

Russia decided to display just one older T-34 in its Victory Day parade and was able to field more armored vehicles despite suffering heavy losses in Ukraine, Britain’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) said.

The Pentagon said in its latest intelligence update that authorities did not appear to have done so to avoid domestic criticism for prioritizing the parade over combat operations.

It added that the composition of Russia’s annual Victory Day parade on Red Square highlighted the material and strategic communications challenges facing the military now, 15 months after the start of the war in Ukraine.

More than 8,000 people were known to have taken part in the parade, but the majority were cadets from auxiliary troops, paramilitary units and military training facilities, the Pentagon said.

Arfan Rai May 10, 2023 06:55

1683697338Russia shoots down enemy drone, no injuries

Russian air defense forces shot down an enemy drone in the Kursk region on the border with Ukraine, the Russian governor said Wednesday.

The governor said debris from the drone damaged gas pipelines and homes.

Fragments fell on the village of Tolmachevo. Regional governor Roman Starovoyt said no one was hurt on the Telegram messaging app.

Arfan Rai May 10, 2023 06:42

1683695857Single Tank, Less Soldiers and No Flypass at Putin’s Victory Day Parade

After Russia attacked Ukraine with its latest cruise missile offensive, Vladimir Putin gave an angry speech to mark Victory Day in Moscow and slammed Western nations for what he claimed was starting a real war with Russia.

But in a sign of the damage his invasion of Ukraine has done to Russian forces, the annual military parade across Red Square has been curtailed as Moscow commits men and weapons to the front lines following an overwhelming winter campaign and an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Read the full story here.

Arfan Rai May 10, 2023 06:17

1683693667AFP journalist killed in rocket attack in Ukraine

French international news agency Agence France-Presse confirmed that a Ukrainian video coordinator was killed in a rocket attack near the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

32-year-old Arman Soldin was hit by a Grad rocket along with a team of AFP journalists who were traveling with Ukrainian soldiers, the agency said. The rest of the AFP team were uninjured.

His death is a terrifying reminder of the dangers and dangers faced by journalists covering the conflict in Ukraine on a daily basis, said AFP Chairman Fabrice Fries.

AFP said Soldin’s death shocked him and all our thoughts go to his family and loved ones.

At least 10 journalists were killed while covering the war in Ukraine, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Arfan Rai May 10, 2023 05:41

1683688961 Ministry of Defense says Ukraine shot down ‘supersonic’ missile with Patriot.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said Moscow could confirm Ukraine’s claim that it shot down a Russian Kinzhal missile that was touted as capable of reaching unstoppable supersonic speeds.

Ryder said the feat was achieved using the US Patriot defense system and Washington will continue to support Kiev with military assistance to defend itself against Russian cruise missiles and Iranian drones.

I can confirm that they shot down a Russian missile using the Patriot missile defense system. As you know, that system is part of a broad range of air defense capabilities provided to Ukraine by the United States and the international community. “We have listed some of them as part of our multi-layered integrated air defense capability,” a Pentagon official said at a press briefing.

He added: and as a secretary [Lloyd] Austin stressed at a Ukraine Defense Liaison Group about three weeks ago that the United States, its allies and partners will continue to commit ground-based air defense capabilities and munitions to help Ukraine control its sovereign skies and protect its citizens. From Russian cruise missiles and Iranian drones.

And again, as evidenced by today’s USAI (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative) announcement and procurement of additional air defense systems and munitions, this will continue to be the case in the short term and long term, Ryder said.

The Kinzhal missile was described as the first hypersonic weapon launched by Russia against Ukraine last year, but there is debate about whether it is truly hypersonic. Moscow says it can achieve speeds of up to Mach 10, but according to NATO reports, it could actually be much slower than that.

Arfan Rai May 10, 2023 04:22

1683687747 UK set to ban Russia’s Wagner Group report

Britain will officially classify Russia’s mercenary armies, the Wagner Group, as a terrorist organization and impose financial sanctions and other penalties on private militias.

The Interior Ministry has been filing the lawsuit for two months and a disciplinary action is imminent within weeks, the Times reported, citing government sources.

Once branded as a terrorist organization, belonging to Wagner, attending meetings, encouraging support, or publicly displaying its logo becomes a crime.

Wagner mercenaries led a months-long Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, along with military operations in Africa.

Under these UK sanctions, Wagner’s ability to raise funds would suffer if the money passed through UK financial institutions.

Citing government sources, the newspaper said suspicions that Wagner had helped move money out of Britain had been widespread after financial sanctions were imposed on the Russian oligarch and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The UK Home Office said it was investigating the Times report.

Arfan Rai May 10, 2023 04:02

1683684000Pakistan plans Russian-Saudi oil cocktail to cut energy costs

Pakistan plans to blend newly purchased Russian crude with Arabian light crude to create a blend that can be more easily processed by the country’s refineries, Pakistan’s energy minister said Tuesday.

With fuel prices more than doubling in Pakistan due to high prices caused by geopolitical tensions, the country plans to buy Russian crude at a discount.

Western countries, which have imposed a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil as part of Moscow’s sanctions against Ukraine’s invasion, say the cap is forcing Russia to sell its oil to developing countries at lower prices.

Oil Minister Musadik Malik told Reuters in an interview in Washington on Tuesday that Russia’s heavy crude is more difficult to process at Pakistani refineries configured to process lighter Arabian crude.

Liam James May 10, 2023 03:00

1683680400Estonians gather on the river bank to watch the Russian Victory Day concert

After Estonia banned Soviet Victory Day celebrations, hundreds of Russian-speaking people in Narva watched the celebrations from across the river separating them from Russia.

A large stage and screen were installed on the Russian riverside, 200 meters away from the river promenade, where people gathered with binoculars and flowers and clapped to the music.

Every year on May 9, when Russia celebrates Soviet Victory Day to mark the end of World War II in Europe, thousands gather in Narva.

Like the other Baltic states of Latvia and Lithuania, the Estonian government regards the Soviet victory in 1945 as a resumption of the brutal occupation of their lands annexed by the Soviet Union in 1940. Now members of NATO and the European Union, they are among Ukraine’s staunchest supporters and critics of Russia.

People watch the Victory Day concert from across the river in Narva, Estonia.

(Reuters)

Narva citizens waving across the river to Russia

(Reuters)

Liam James May 10, 2023 02:00

1683676800There is no guarantee that the Ukrainian counterattack will be successful, says Britain’s Cleverly.

Ukraine has consistently exceeded expectations in its response to the Russian invasion, the British foreign secretary said before warning there was no guarantee it would benefit from the upcoming counterattack.

During his visit to the United States, James Cleverly said that international allies must remain resolute in supporting the country regardless of the outcome.

He said: Of course there were economic repercussions for the American and British people. This is not a byproduct of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it is part of the conflict.

Unless the United Nations Carter Principles, the cornerstone of peace after World War II, are reestablished, great powers must recognize that they cannot recklessly invade their neighbors. Expensive and more difficult.

So this is not just about Ukraine, Ukrainians are suffering immensely and we have the right to defend them, but what we stand for resolutely is about our interests and the interests of Ukrainians.

Clever Speech with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

(AP)

Liam James May 10, 2023 01:00

