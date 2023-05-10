US braces for influx at Mexican border as Title 42 expires near | Migration News





US President Joe Bidens’ administration is bracing for the end of a controversial public health order that allowed authorities to turn away most asylum seekers at the US border with Mexico.

Biden held a call with his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday just two days before the Title 42 policy expired and the leaders pledged to strengthen border cooperation.

They discussed continuing close coordination between border officials and tough enforcement, the White House said in a report of the talks.

Both leaders stressed the value of managing migration in a humane and orderly manner with expanded legal pathways and consequences for irregular migration, he said.

First imposed by former US President Donald Trump at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Title 42 effectively allowed US border officials to quickly turn back most asylum seekers arriving at the border. , without offering them the possibility of applying for protection.

The policy has been widely condemned by rights advocates who argue it forces migrants and refugees back to dangerous Mexican border towns and violates US obligations under international law.

Speaking to reporters earlier Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration is ready to handle an expected influx of border arrivals when the rule expires Thursday.

Right now, we believe we have a solid plan, a multi-agency plan, to do it in a humane way, Jean-Pierre said, noting that Washington is pursuing a policy of enforcement, deterrence and diplomacy.

The White House announced last week that it was sending 1,500 additional US troops to the border in anticipation of the end of Title 42.

Border states, cities prepare

US states and municipalities along the border with Mexico are also preparing.

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Monday he plans to deploy the new Texas Tactical Border Force, under the auspices of the Texas National Guard.

And on Tuesday, US Customs and Border Protection agents launched a targeted crackdown in the Texas city of El Paso, a key point along the border that has seen an increase in irregular crossings in recent days.

The Department of Homeland Security also said it would reduce the flow of legal travelers through the Paso Del Norte port of entry to focus on security.

El Paso, along with two other Texas cities, Brownsville and Laredo, have declared states of emergency as they struggle to cope with hundreds of people, most of them from Latin America and some from China, Russia and Turkey who are already there.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said the city is preparing for many more on Friday, judging by a recent visit to the neighboring Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez. On the street, we estimated between eight and 10,000 people, Leeser said.

Meanwhile, in Arizona, Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs said the state will transport people crossing the border irregularly to other parts of the United States to help with additional arrivals.

Already, aid groups have said the number of people gathering near the border has risen sharply in recent days in anticipation of the end of Title 42.

In Matamoros, Mexico, migrants and refugees were buying pool floats and life jackets to prepare to cross the Rio Grande River to Brownsville, Texas, migrant rights activist Gladys Canas told the Reuters news agency.

In Tijuana, across from San Diego, California, asylum seekers formed long lines in front of a towering border fence on Monday in an effort to surrender to US border officials.

Confusion and frustration

Those hoping to seek asylum have expressed frustration with the CBP One app, which they are supposed to use to schedule appointments to apply for entry into the United States.

Amnesty International said this requirement severely limits the ability of asylum seekers to seek international protection.

Speaking to AFP news agency in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, a Venezuelan mother of two young children, Marjorie, said she had abandoned the app. Instead, she attempted to surrender to US border officials.

They just come to tell us that they will receive us but they never come back, she told AFP. They tell us to keep calm, to wait here, but they never come. We don’t know why.

The Biden administration has said it will use expedited screenings and deportations following the expiration of Title 42. Contrary to the public health rule, those denied entry will be barred from trying to enter the United States. United for five years.

The administration is also expected to impose a rule that would deem people unable to seek asylum in the United States if they travel through a third country before reaching the U.S. border and do not seek protection there first.

The move, described as an asylum ban by migrant rights groups, would severely restrict asylum claims by Mexican nationals.

Earlier this year, the administration also announced a program that could see Mexico take in up to 30,000 migrants and refugees from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela each month.

Meanwhile, Washington said it would welcome a maximum of 30,000 people from those four countries each month if they meet certain criteria, including having sponsors in the United States and passing background checks.

The White House said Tuesday that the United States and Mexico have agreed to continue implementing the successful joint initiative after Title 42 ends.

