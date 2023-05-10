U.S. finalizes asylum restriction to expedite border deportations once Title 42 expires





El Paso, Texas — The Biden administration has finalized a sweeping restriction on asylum that it plans to use to expedite rapid deportations of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border after the contingency policy ended Thursday. the pandemic era of Title 42, according to inside information. documents obtained by CBS News.

Hundreds of U.S. asylum workers were trained on how to enforce the restriction on Tuesday and the regulations are expected to be released Wednesday, less than 48 hours before Title 42 expires, according to people familiar with the effort. requested anonymity to discuss internal plans.

The settlement, which is expected to be challenged in federal court, will be a sea change in asylum policy, disqualifying migrants from U.S. protection if they do not seek refugee status in another country, such as Mexico, when of their journey to the southern border.

Migrants cross the banks of the Rio Grande to be processed by the El Paso, Texas Sector Border Patrol after passing through Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on May 9, 2023. HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images

The rule also represents a major pivot for President Biden, a Democrat who has campaigned to restore access to the US asylum system after numerous Trump administration rules made it harder for migrants to find refuge on American soil. In fact, the regulations to be released on Wednesday resemble a Trump-era policy overturned in federal court that Biden decried in 2020.

If upheld, the Biden administration’s rule will cement a growing bipartisan rejection of asylum laws that Congress enacted in 1980 to comply with international treaties aimed at preventing nations from returning refugees to places where they could be persecuted, as the United States has done for some Jews. fleeing Nazi Germany.

The shift that has been underway for years has intensified recently as historically high levels of migrant arrivals have further strained a massively lagging asylum system, overwhelmed border communities and created political accountability for Mr. Biden ahead of his re-election bid.

Under the rule, migrants who cross the southern border without permission will be presumed ineligible for asylum if they cannot prove they have previously sought protection in a third country. In practice, this will disqualify most non-Mexican migrants entering the United States between ports of entry from asylum.

Migrants who get an appointment to enter the United States through a system powered by a mobile app will not be barred from asylum under the policy. The rule will also not apply to unaccompanied children.

According to internal training documents, only migrants with “exceptionally compelling circumstances” will be able to overcome the rule’s asylum ban. These include migrants with an “acute medical emergency”, those facing an “imminent and extreme threat” in Mexico and victims of “a serious form of human trafficking”.

In order to avoid being deported and banned from the United States for five years, those not eligible for any exemptions will have to pass interviews with heightened standards designed to lead to more rejections than traditional “credible fear” interviews. , depending on the training. materials.

The restriction is the centerpiece of the Biden administration’s bid to mitigate a potentially historic surge in the number of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border when Title 42 deportations halt at midnight Thursday. Unauthorized border arrivals have already increased, with Border Patrol averaging more than 8,700 daily migrant arrests over a three-day period last week, up from the March average of 5,200 .

While Title 42 allowed US border officials to cite public health concerns to deport hundreds of thousands of migrants without hearing their asylum claims, the new rule is, in many ways, a tougher policy. Since migrants deported under Title 42 were not subject to immigration or criminal penalties, the measure encouraged some to make repeated attempts to cross borders.

But those who cannot prove they are eligible for an exemption from the rule finalized this week will face swift deportation to Mexico or their home country – as well as a five-year ban from the United States. – in a process known as expedited removal. If they attempt to return to the United States after being deported, they could face criminal charges and jail time, the Biden administration has warned.

Hundreds of Venezuelan migrants attempt to walk across the border from Mexico to the United States on April 25, 2023 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. About 4,000 people left the Chiapas city on April 23 to reach the United States. David Peinado/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Biden administration officials said restricting asylum was not their first or second “preference,” but justified the decision by citing record levels of migrant apprehensions reported by U.S. border agents in the United States. over the past two years. Without the rule, the administration said, the number of migrants crossing the southern border each day could soar to 13,000 after Title 42 ends.

The administration also argued that the rule will encourage migrants to enter the country legally, including through a phone app that allows asylum seekers in Mexico to apply for entry into the United States, and a sponsorship initiative that enables up to 30,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans in America. sponsors to fly to the United States every month.

“President Biden is leading the biggest expansion of legal avenues of protection in decades and could do much more if Congress let him,” White House spokesman Abdullah Hasan said Tuesday.

While the partial asylum ban has garnered support from some centrist Democrats, it has been strongly repudiated by defenders, progressives and former Biden officials, who argue the policy ignores US asylum law, under which migrants on US soil have the right to seek refuge, regardless of how they entered the country.

“It’s a sea change for a Democratic president to implement a new ban on asylum seekers,” said Andrea Flores, who served as White House borders chief during the first year of the Biden administration. “This is proof that the past decade of far-right attacks on black and brown asylum seekers has significantly weakened the Democratic Party’s commitment to providing sanctuary for people fleeing persecution and torture.”

The American Civil Liberties Union, which convinced federal courts to block the Trump administration’s ‘transit ban’ on asylum, has pledged to also file a lawsuit against the rule. Biden administration.

“We will continue as we did under Trump,” Lee Gelernt, the ACLU’s top immigration lawyer, told CBS News on Tuesday. “The fundamental illegality is the same.”

During one of the 2020 presidential debates, Mr. Biden denounced former President Donald Trump for being “the first president in the history of the United States” to declare that “everyone seeking asylum must do in another country”.

But soon after Mr. Biden took office, his administration considered doing just that amid an increase in border crossings. The settlement, however, was rejected in 2021 amid opposition from some appointees and a ruling from the White House’s lead attorney that the measure could have been overturned by a court.

The Biden administration has strongly denied that the settlement finalized this week is similar to the Trump-era asylum ban, arguing that its approach is different because its restriction has broader exemptions and is coupled with expanded channels allowing migrants to enter the United States with legal authorization. .

