New law allowing longer trucks on UK roads could ‘take the lives’ of pedestrians and cyclists | british news





The government will allow longer trucks on UK roads to reduce travel.

The Department of Transportation (DfT) announced Wednesday that truck trailers up to 61 feet (18.55 m) in length, which are about 6 feet 9 inches (2.05 m) longer than standard sizes, will be allowed from May 31 under a bill before Parliament.

However, these changes create greater risks to pedestrians and cyclists and have the potential to damage roadside infrastructure.

Cars covered by the new law have larger tail swings (covering a larger area when the rear end turns) and an extended blind spot.

Campaign groups call the decision “disconcerting” and claim that during 11 years of testing the long-haul truck, most of the testing took place on highways and A-roads.

They say pedestrians and cyclists on roads in urban and rural areas are now most likely to be at increased risk.

Cycling UK campaign manager Keir Gallagher told Sky News: biking and walking.

“Further testing in real-world scenarios had to be conducted to assess and address the risks before opening the floodgates to longer trucks rolling into busy city centers and narrow country lanes.”

“Counting casualties over the years is the wrong way to do road safety policy, but just like smart highways, it’s a risk we face,” the campaigner added.

A lobbying group campaign for better transport has urged the government to reconsider its plans and focus on getting more freight moved by rail. “.

Cycling UK says HGVs make up 3.4% of traffic but account for 15.5% of cyclists and 11% of pedestrian fatalities, according to calculations based on official figures.

DfT said the new trucks will be able to move the same amount of goods as current trailers in 8% fewer trips.

The policy claimed to generate an economic benefit of £1.4 billion and remove one standard-size trailer from the road for every 12 trips.

The department claims that 11 years of testing showed that the longer trucks were safe to use on public roads and found “about 61 percent fewer personal injury crashes than conventional trucks.”

According to a government commissioned report released in July 2021, 58 people were injured in accidents involving longer trucks between 2012 and 2020.

“Strong and resilient supply chains are key to government efforts to grow the economy,” said Roads Minister Richard Holden.

Longer trucks are subject to the same 44 tonne weight limit as trucks with standard trailers.

