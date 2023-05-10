They were small: Photos show children working illegally in US slaughterhouse | Nebraska





Heartbreaking photos released by the US Department of Labor taken at a Nebraska slaughterhouse show the conditions more than 100 children faced while working illegally for Packers Sanitation Services Incorporated (PSSI) before the department cracked down on the company for violation of child labor laws.

Footage shows employees covered in protective gear, using chemicals to spray and disinfect equipment. In some of the footage, made public on Sunday by the 60 Minutes newscast, some of the employees appear to be young children, wearing goggles and holding buckets.

In February, the Labor Department fined PSSI $1.5 million for employing at least 102 children between the ages of 13 and 17 at 13 meatpacking plants in eight states. The fine is $15,138 for each child, the maximum penalty under federal law. The Wisconsin-based company is one of the largest food sanitation companies in the United States and is contracted by meat plants to sanitize facilities. The company claims to work with more than 725 partner factories.

The department began its investigation into PSSI in August 2022 after a college in Grand Island, Nebraska, notified police that a 14-year-old student had come to school with acid burns on her hands and knees. The girl told staff that she worked night shifts at a local slaughterhouse. Teachers also noticed other students falling asleep in class after apparently working in the factory at night.

It seemed to be known within the community that miners worked or worked night shifts. They told us about children who fell asleep in class, that they had burns, chemical burns. They feared for the children’s safety. They worried that they wouldn’t be able to stay awake and do their job, which is to learn in school, Shannon Rebolledo, a Labor Department investigator, told 60 Minutes.

When the Labor Department visited the plant which is run by meat producer JBS and is one of the largest beef production plants in the country during the night shift, they noted the difference in appearance of these workers arriving for the night shift. .

They were small, Rebolledo said. They looked young.

A PSSI audit found that more children were working at other factories, leading the Labor Department to sue the company for violating federal labor laws. The company reached a settlement with the department in December, agreeing to strengthen its child labor policies.

An unnamed former director of PSSI told NBC News in February that the factory hired many undocumented migrant workers, some of whom used false identities when applying to the company.

In this industry you have a lot of people who are undocumented workers. Often it’s because they’re not going to pay well enough to hire people in America who want to do it, the manager said.

Rebolledo told 60 Minutes that she believes hiring children is standard operating procedure.

There’s no way it’s just a mistake, a clerical error, a handful of rogue individuals walking by. It was standard operating procedure, she said, adding that she believed the number [of children who were working] is likely much higher than what the department ultimately found.

In statements, PSSI said the leadership was unaware that children were being employed and has a firm commitment to our zero tolerance policy against the employment of anyone under the age of 18, and fully shares the [labor departments] goal of ensuring full compliance for all locations, according to NBC News.

As soon as we became aware of the DoL’s allegations, we conducted several additional audits of our employee base and engaged a third-party law firm to review and help further strengthen our policies in this area, the company said in a statement. separate press release in February. .

PSSI has appointed a new CEO, who took office at the end of April. The company also announced a $10 million fund dedicated to improving the well-being of children in the communities we serve and reducing the prevalence of the growing problem of unauthorized underage workers amid record levels of unaccompanied minors entering the United States.

In March, the Department of Labor announced an agreement with the Department of Health and Human Services in which the two agencies will work together to identify geographic areas and employers where children are exploited. The Department of Labor reports a 69% increase in illegal child labor since 2018.

