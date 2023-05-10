



Longer trucks will be brought onto UK (GB) roads to support the government’s priorities of growing the economy, improving productivity, reducing road emissions and supporting the supply chain.

Legislation to keep vehicles safe on the road from May 31 will be enacted today (May 10, 2023). Longer trucks can transport fast-moving consumer goods and retail products as well as waste packages, parcels and pallets.

These new trucks move the same amount of goods but use 8% less trips than current trailers. This will generate an estimated $1.4 billion in economic benefits and will take one standard-size trailer off the road for every 12 trips.

In an effort to grow the economy and reduce emissions, the government is changing regulations to allow longer trailers on GB roads, which is estimated to prevent 70,000 tonnes of CO2 from being released into the atmosphere.

Known as longer semi-trailers (LST), these longer trailers are up to 2.05 m longer than standard semi-trailers and can be towed by trucks.

The move follows an 11-year trial to ensure that LSTs are used safely on the road, and operators will be encouraged to conduct additional safety checks and training. Trials demonstrated that LSTs were involved in approximately 61% fewer personal injury crashes than conventional trucks.

Roads Minister Richard Holden said:

People across the country rely on our transportation sector for their daily needs, from roux rolls to sausage rolls, and strong and resilient supply chains are key to the government’s priorities for economic growth.

These new longer trucks will make a big difference for British businesses like Greggs. Greggs will see 15% more baked goods delivered, from delicious pastries to nationally beloved sausage rolls.

It is fantastic to see these changes to our supply chains enacted into law, generating nearly $1.4 billion in growth for the transportation industry and driving economic growth. Have fun while reducing traffic jams on UK roads, reducing emissions and increasing safety.

Vehicles using LST are subject to the same 44 tonne weight limit as vehicles using standard trailers. These new vehicles are also expected to experience less wear and tear on the road than conventional trucks due to the type of steering axle used.

Operators are legally required to perform appropriate route planning and risk assessments taking into account the unique specifications of LSTs.

In addition to these new legal requirements, operators must conduct additional safety checks including driver training and scheduling, record keeping, training of transport managers and key personnel, and LST loading.

LST is expected to generate a net economic benefit of nearly $1.4 billion by transporting more goods with fewer vehicles, supporting productivity and stimulating the economy.

With over 300 companies already on trial in the UK and nearly 3,000 on the road, some of the biggest brands will roll out extended use of longer semi-trailers, including:

Greggs Morrisons Stobart Royal Mail Argos

Greggs’ Director of Supply Chain, Gavin Kirk, said:

We welcome the introduction of general use of LST. Since 2013 Greggs has been running LST from the National Distribution Center in Newcastle. We were early adopters of the trial as we saw significant efficiency gains from the extra 15% capacity they gave us.

We converted 20% of our trailer vehicles to LST, which was the maximum allowed for testing and complements our double-deck trailer vehicles. Our drivers have received additional training to use these trailers and have been monitored for incidents to ensure they are as safe as standard vehicles.

The increased capacity has reduced our annual kilometer (km) travel by 540,000 km and saved 410 tonnes of carbon per year in LSTs. This supports the wider ESG agenda, the Greggs Pledge.

The trial revealed significant environmental benefits associated with the introduction of LST, including a significant reduction of 70,000 tonnes of CO2 and 97 tonnes of NOx throughout the experiment.

The average CO2 reduction over the trial period is similar to the CO2 captured by approximately 11,600 acres of forest per year.

The savings in NOx emissions are averaged over the total annual NOx emissions of approximately 2,000 diesel vehicles per year.

Introducing the LST is an important, easy and inexpensive step to sustainably reduce CO2 emissions in the transport industry without significant technology and infrastructure development, as the government is working closely with the sector to ensure that all new heavy duty cargo vehicles (HGVs) are purged. zero by 2040.

This move is part of the government’s comprehensive33 measures to address the shortage of HGV drivers and promote their recruitment and retention.

The Government’s 33 actions to support the UK’s transport sector include:

$52.5 million will be allocated to improve roadside facilities for truck drivers. Offer 11,000 HGV driver training locations through technical bootcamps, and increase the number of HGV driver tests. Launch the Future of Freight initiative to encourage millions of people to embark on exciting careers in logistics.

As a result, new HGV drivers are taking and passing driving tests in record numbers.

From March 2022 to May 2022, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) conducted 29,384 HGV tests, a 54% increase over the same period in 2019.

Chris Yarsley, Senior Policy Manager at Logistics UK, said:

The introduction of longer semi-trailers (LST) into regular service will increase the range and scale of goods that the industry can transport, increase efficiency and reduce the environmental impact on the UK economy.

During the trial period over the past few years, our members have demonstrated that the LST offers operators a cost-effective and environmentally prudent alternative to conventional vehicles, and our members are committed to bringing the LST to the wider industry as quickly as possible. .

