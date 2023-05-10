US economy nears default amid Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling standoff | American News





President Joe Biden and key lawmakers agreed to new talks on Tuesday aimed at breaking the impasse over raising the $31.4 billion U.S. debt limit, with just three weeks before the country is forced to an unprecedented default.

After about an hour of talks in the Oval Office, Biden, a Democrat, and House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, deputized for their aides to hold daily discussions about areas of possible agreement as a default is looming as of June 1.

Biden, McCarthy and three other senior congressional leaders were scheduled to meet again on Friday.

Biden called the talks productive and appeared to offer Republicans some possible compromises, including carefully considering for the first time the recovery of unspent coronavirus relief funds to reduce government spending.

But he reiterated that Republicans need to take the default threat off the table. And he hasn’t ruled out possibly invoking the 14th Amendment to the US constitution, an untested approach that would seek to declare the debt limit unconstitutional. That would require prosecution, he said, but it’s an option he could explore in the future.

There’s a lot of politics and posturing, and that’s going to continue for a while, Biden said, but political leaders are getting down to business.

Everyone in the meeting understood the risk of default, Biden said.

McCarthy pointed to the lack of progress after the meeting. I haven’t seen any new moves, McCarthy told reporters, complaining that Biden hadn’t agreed to talks until time was running out. This is no way to govern, he says.

But he said Biden had indicated he was open to discussing reforms to the permitting process for new energy projects as part of the talks.

Economists warn that a long default could plunge the US economy into a deep recession with soaring unemployment while destabilizing a global financial system based on US bonds. Investors brace for impact.

Biden is calling on lawmakers to raise the federal government’s self-imposed borrowing limit without conditions. McCarthy, whose party has a slim majority in the House, said his chamber would not approve any deal that didn’t drastically cut spending to deal with a growing budget deficit and signaled he saw no short term fix.

Past battles over the debt ceiling have typically ended in a hastily arranged deal in the final hours of negotiations, avoiding a default. In 2011, the stampede caused a historic downgrade in the country’s prime credit rating. Veterans of that battle warn that the current situation is more risky as political divisions have deepened.

Tuesday’s meeting was the first between Biden and McCarthy since Feb. 1. It has been closely watched ahead of what is expected to be a tough time in Washington heading into June, when the US Treasury predicts the country could be forced to default on some debt.

Earlier Tuesday, McCarthy appeared to close the door on a short-term solution that has been widely discussed on Capitol Hill: lifting the debt ceiling until September to allow more time for a deal. Biden specifically said after the meeting that he was not ruling out such a short-term arrangement.

Neil Bradley, senior policy officer at the US Chamber of Commerce, the nation’s largest trade association, said it was positive the two sides continued to meet. But we can’t stress enough that time is running out, with each passing day increasing the risk of a misstep leading to default.

Few countries in the world have debt ceiling laws, and Washington’s periodic lifting of the borrowing limit simply allows it to pay for spending that Congress has already authorized.

Biden would agree to a separate discussion on the budget but unrelated to the debt ceiling, the White House has said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that a failure to raise the debt ceiling would hurt the US economy and weaken the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

