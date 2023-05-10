UK weather: Gardens and bridges flood in Somerset as ‘crazy’ hail, heavy rain, thunder and lightning strike England | british news





Gardens and bridges were flooded, large hail fell and lightning came too close for comfort as it struck much of England on Tuesday.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms that covered southern England, East Anglia and parts of the Midlands on Tuesday, as well as a flood warning for the UK.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Services said they had received several calls from people trapped in the floodwaters, with video showing widespread disruption on the roads.

Image: Flooding in Val Coots Gardens in Somerset

In Bathealton, Somerset, west of Taunton, Val Coots said his garden was flooded by a creek.

“The stream rose about a foot above the garden and was completely submerged on both sides,” she said.

Also from Somerset, 16-year-old Eleanor Wicks was nearly trapped in Bruton when her bridge was flooded.

“It rained continuously for about three hours, so it was quite shocking and we had to find our way through a flooded footbridge,” she said.

“Our car was on the other side, so we had to cross a flooded sidewalk bridge and go through another bit of floodwater to reach the car,” she added.

Image: Flooding in Frome, Somerset Image: Heavy rain last night caused flooding.

George Dibley of Basingstoke, Hampshire, said the rain was “crazy to see and hear” and he felt someone knocking on his window.

“We were once worried that a bigger hailstorm might damage our car, but thankfully it only lasted a few minutes,” the 24-year-old said.

Image: George Dibley posted a photo of a large hailstorm in Basingstoke.

Another Basingstoke resident, Sam Middleton-Bray, posted photos and videos of large hailstones falling in his garden.

“Crazy weather here in Basingstoke today. I’ve never seen hailstones of that size,” she tweeted.

While filming in a storm in Warwickshire, a weatherman was startled by lightning and devastating thunder, calling it “the closest thing I’ve ever seen in my life”.

Get the latest UK forecasts for your area

The weather warning ended at 10:00 p.m., and the Korea Meteorological Administration predicted that the rain would gradually ease overnight.

“The situation is rather lively across the south as well as the east,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Clare Nasir, who said the risk of rain and hail would persist through Wednesday and Thursday.

“Heavy rain is likely in the south, but mostly dry elsewhere,” she said on Friday. “Clouds will come and go, but brighter skies will come on Saturday.”

