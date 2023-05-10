Biden says McConnell is ‘correct’ that US won’t default on debt





Internet Explorer 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Now Playing

Biden says McConnell is ‘correct’ that US won’t default on debt01:57

FOLLOWING

Former FOX host Tucker Carlson to launch new Twitter show03:45

Justice Department files criminal charges against Rep. George Santos, sources say01:38

Miami Heat looking to be second 8th seed in NBA to win 2 playoff rounds02:44

Various states threaten to crack down on copycat versions of diabetes drugs02:47

Alabama explores new death penalty methods after botched executions03:17

High-profile murder of CashApp founder bolsters San Francisco’s dangerous reputation04:42

Police close section of Illinois highway after dust storm disaster04:50

How blocking gender-affirming care would affect children and adults in Missouri03:03

Biden invites key congressional leaders to debt ceiling meeting02:53

School shootings highlight need for door locks on campus04:03

Smithsonian Unveils New Exhibit Focused On Afrofuturism03:34

Manager titles reportedly given to workers to avoid overtime pay03:00

How the NCAA’s new lookalike rules are keeping players in college longer04:50

Mike Pence testifies before a federal grand jury investigating 604 January 22

House passes Republican debt ceiling bill in favor of President McCarthy03:02

Trump lawyers ask Congress to intervene in classified documents probe03:56

Pras Michel, member of the Fugees, convicted in a federal corruption case02:17

Debate erupts over ‘shelter boxes’ for abandoned babies03:48

Taliban kill mastermind of 2021 Kabul airport bombing3:21

After President Biden met with congressional leaders at a high-stakes debt meeting, he delivered remarks saying McConnell was ‘right’, that the US ‘won’t default’ on its debt . May 9, 2023

Learn more

Now Playing

Biden says McConnell is ‘correct’ that US won’t default on debt01:57

FOLLOWING

Former FOX host Tucker Carlson to launch new Twitter show03:45

Justice Department files criminal charges against Rep. George Santos, sources say01:38

Miami Heat looking to be second 8th seed in NBA to win 2 playoff rounds02:44

Various states threaten to crack down on copycat versions of diabetes drugs02:47

Alabama explores new death penalty methods after botched executions03:17

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/now/video/biden-says-mcconnell-is-correct-that-u-s-will-not-default-on-debt-173754437829 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos