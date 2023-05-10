Wall Street closes as attention turns to inflation data and debt talks





Skyworks, Paypal down on pessimistic outlook Novovax increases layoff plansUS CPI report due out WednesdayDow down 0.17%, S&P 500 down 0.46%, Nasdaq down 0.63%

May 9 (Reuters) – U.S. stock indices closed lower on Tuesday as investors grew more cautious ahead of a report on the U.S. consumer price index and a meeting of U.S. political leaders to discuss the ceiling on the debt.

Investors will be looking for clues as to whether inflation continues to subside following the Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released on Wednesday.

US debt ceiling talk adds caution to the market as traders were also awaiting an update on debt ceiling plans during a meeting between US President Joe Biden, the chairman of the House Republican Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders at the White House.

Worries of a potential government default hang in Washington as early as June 1, if Congress does not act to resolve the impasse.

“Overall, it’s a relatively mild day, but the debt ceiling as well as inflation are causing some anxiety,” said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. .

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 56.88 points, or 0.17%, to 33,561.81, the S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 18.95 points, or 0.46%, to 4,119.17 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell 77.36 points, or 0.63%, to 12,179.55.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.35 billion shares, compared to an average of 10.68 billion for the full session over the past 20 trading days.

Disappointing forecasts from companies such as PayPal and Apple supplier Skyworks also weighed on the mood. They were down 12.73% and 5.15%, respectively.

Shares of PayPal Holdings (PYPL.O) fell and pressured the benchmark S&P 500 after the company cut its margin forecast. The stock was also among the top drags on the Nasdaq.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS.O) fell after the company forecast current-quarter revenue and profit below estimates.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

“Companies have generally exceeded earnings expectations, but earnings season is still choppy, and today we have weaker earnings. That’s weighing on the market a bit,” said Tim Ghriskey, senior strategist. portfolio at Ingalls & Snyder in New York.

Pacwest Bancorp (PACW.O) had another volatile day, dragging down losses at regional banks earlier in the session before closing 2.35% higher.

“Any relief we’re getting in terms of regional banking stress is good, but it’s way too early to say things have normalized just because a few very downcast banks are having a good day,” said Steve Sosnik, chief strategist. at Interactive. Brokers said.

Shares of other Apple vendors including Qualcomm (QCOM.O), Broadcom (AVGO.O), Qorvo (QRVO.O) and Corning (GLW.N) ended lower. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index (.SOX) closed down 1.87%.

Boeing Co (BA.N) rose 2.34% after low-cost carrier Ryanair Holdings Plc (RYA.I) placed a multibillion-dollar order for Boeing jets.

Novavax (NVAX.O) jumped 27.79% as the drugmaker forecast a 25% reduction in its global workforce.

Under Armor Inc (UAA.N) fell 5.66% as the sportswear maker forecast its annual sales and profit to fall below Street expectations.

Dialysis service provider DaVita Inc (DVA.N) jumped 12.90% on a rise in its full-year profit forecast as demand for procedures increases in the United States

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones on the NYSE by a ratio of 1.59 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.35 to 1 favored the decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 14 new 52-week highs and 14 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 77 new highs and 171 new lows.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema

