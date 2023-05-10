Britain’s first baby with DNA from three people born after new IVF procedure | science





Britain’s first baby made from the DNA of three people was born after doctors performed a groundbreaking IVF procedure aimed at preventing children from inheriting an incurable disease.

Known as mitochondrial donation therapy (MDT), this technique uses egg tissue from healthy female donors to create IVF embryos that are free of harmful mutations that the mother carries and that she is likely to pass on to her offspring.

Because an embryo combines the sperm and egg of its biological parents with tiny battery-like structures called mitochondria obtained from the donor’s egg, the resulting baby will, as usual, contain DNA from the mother and father and a small amount of genetic material for about 37 genes from the donor. will have .

In this process, more than 99.8% of a baby’s DNA came from the mother and father, but the term three-parent baby was born.

Research on MDT, also known as mitochondrial replacement therapy (MRT), was pioneered by doctors at Newcastle Fertility Centre, UK. The work aimed to help women with mutated mitochondria be able to have babies without the risk of passing on the genetic disease. Because people inherit all their mitochondria from their mothers, harmful mutations in batteries could affect all children a woman bears.

For affected women, natural pregnancy is often a gamble. Some babies may be born healthy because they inherit only a fraction of their mutated mitochondria. However, others are far more inherited and can develop a severe, progressive, and often fatal disease. About 1 in 6,000 babies is affected by mitochondrial disorders.

Most of the human 20,000 genes are wrapped around the nucleus of almost every cell in the body. However, around each nucleus are thousands of mitochondria with their own genes. When functioning properly, mitochondria provide vital energy to the cells that make up our organs. Mutations that damage mitochondria tend to have the greatest impact on energy-poor tissues: the brain, heart, muscle, and liver. As affected children grow, they may worsen inexorably.

Advances in the MDT led Congress to change the law in 2015 to permit the process. Two years later, the Newcastle Clinic became the first and only national center to do this, with the first case being approved in 2018. At least 30 cases have been approved.

Doctors at the Newcastle clinic withheld birth details from the MDT program amid concerns that certain information could compromise patient confidentiality. However, in response to the Guardian’s freedom of information request, HFEA confirmed that fewer babies have now been born in the UK since the MDT.

Regulators said the number of births was less than five rather than providing an exact figure. This is because doing so will allow HFEA to identify who is under an obligation of confidentiality. It said the figures were accurate as of the end of April 2023. No details of the birth were provided.

Treatment programs have been significantly delayed due to the pandemic, which the Guardian understands has affected some donor couples hoping to proceed with treatment.

There are several stages in the Newcastle process. First, sperm from the father is used to fertilize eggs from the affected mother and a healthy female donor. The nuclear genetic material of the donor egg is then removed and replaced with nuclear genetic material from the couple fertilized eggs. The resulting egg has the complete set of chromosomes from both parents, but carries healthy mitochondria to the donor instead of the mother’s defective mitochondria. It is implanted into the uterus.

The procedure is risk-free. Recent research has shown that, in some cases, the few abnormal mitochondria that are inevitably transferred from the mother’s egg to the donor egg are capable of proliferating while the baby is in the womb. The so-called return or reversal can lead to illness in children. Dagan Wells, a professor of reproductive genetics at the University of Oxford who participated in the study, said it was not fully understood why the reversal was observed in the cells of some children born under the MRT procedure and not in others.

Women with mitochondrial mutations can avoid passing on the disorder by adopting donor eggs or undergoing in vitro fertilization. Alternatively, in order to have genetically related children, affected women can screen their in vitro fertilized embryos for mitochondrial mutations. Although effective in many cases, this reduces rather than eliminates the risk entirely, and is not helpful if all embryos a woman produces have highly mutated mitochondria.

The UK isn’t the first country to make babies with MDT. In 2016, an American doctor announced the world’s first MDT birth after treating a Jordanian woman with a mitochondrial mutation that causes a fatal condition called Lee syndrome. Prior to treatment in Mexico, the woman had four miscarriages and two children. One died at the age of 6, the other lived only 8 months.

Clinical experience with MRT so far has been encouraging, but the number of reported cases is too small to draw definitive conclusions about safety or efficacy, Wells said. Long-term follow-up of children born is essential. The stage at which the reversal occurs is unclear, but it will probably occur at a very early stage. This means prenatal testing is done. [at] It may be successful in determining if a reversal has occurred around 12 weeks of gestation.

Sarah Norcross, executive director of Pet, a charity that improves choices for people affected by infertility and genetic conditions, said while technology is being evaluated, it’s important that it be used in a measured and carefully regulated way. It is also very important to respect the privacy of children who have donated mitochondria and their parents. Especially since these parents are likely to have a history of illness and bereavement in their family.

HFEA CEO Peter Thompson said: The UK was the first country in the world to allow MDT within a regulatory environment. MDT is still in its infancy and HFEA continues to review clinical and scientific developments.

A spokesperson for the Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Newcastle University said: A scholarly publication has been submitted and is undergoing a scientific peer review process. This means that we cannot comment further at this time to avoid bias towards the process.

